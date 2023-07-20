SEC Media Days: Tennessee coach Josh Heupel hasn't lost his love for Oklahoma

NASHVILLE — Josh Heupel hasn’t lost all his love for Oklahoma.

The University of Tennessee football coach, and legendary OU quarterback who was jolted when Bob Stoops fired him as the Sooners’ offensive coordinator eight years ago, said as much during Southeastern Conference Media Days on Thursday.

“The relationship with Oklahoma really isn’t complicated,” Heupel said. “I’ve got nothing but great memories of the people in my time there. I got a chance to talk about (late coach, former OU offensive coordinator) Mike Leach a few minutes ago backstage. Everyone there helped shape who I am and where I’m at today. I still have a lot of great friends and teammates back there.”

Heupel quarterbacked OU to the 2000 national championship, which broke a 15-year title drought for the program and signaled the beginning of a prolific era under Stoops.

But Stoops made a difficult decision to let go of Heupel as an assistant when OU’s offense skidded in 2014. It left scars on both sides. Stoops wrote in his autobiography, No Excuses, that it was the worst day of his OU coaching career.

When Heupel was still Central Florida’s head coach in 2019, he spoke with local media after a loss at Tulsa and confirmed that he and Stoops had not spoken since they went different ways, adding that the two would meet down the road.

As fate would have it, Heupel and UT will play OU in Norman when the Sooners make their SEC debut in 2024. And OU coach Brent Venables, the defensive coordinator during 2000, will be on the other side.

“The opportunity to go back to Oklahoma … Obviously I wish they were coming to Knoxville first. I say that jokingly,” Heupel said. “But I’m looking forward to that opportunity. That’s a long way down the road, man. We’re focused on ‘23. But that will be a unique day in my career, obviously, to go back there.”

Heupel’s coaching star burns brighter than ever now after resurrecting Tennessee football.

Last year, the Volunteers recorded their first 10-win season since 2003 and in November were still in the running for a College Football Playoff berth.

Heupel was named the Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year after his offense led the nation in scoring offense (46.1), total offense (525.5), passing efficiency (181.4) and total touchdowns (79). UT was also No. 1 in the SEC in tackles for loss per game (7.2) and was second in rushing defense (115.8).

He is 18-8 overall after two seasons in Knoxville and owns seven Top 25 wins in that span, which ranks third among active coaches.

His OU playing career came back into focus late last year when he was placed on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot for his efforts during the 2000 season.

Heupel threw for 3,606 yards and 20 touchdowns that year. He was the Heisman Trophy runner-up to Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke, but days after the ceremony he and the Sooners defeated FSU in the BCS national title game.

He said his current players aren’t too familiar with what he did in Norman.

“They (UT players) don’t know enough about my playing career. Day one of training camp I’m going to make sure we put a couple highlights up there. None of them of me running around, either,” Heupel joked.

Heupel ultimately wasn’t named to the 2023 hall of fame class but the process stirred memories.

“It’s a great honor to be looked at in that way, to be on the ballot and potentially a part of the hall of fame,” Heupel said. “Those things only happen though because of the players I had an opportunity to be in the locker room with every day. I’m forever grateful to all those guys, everyone on the offense, all five offensive linemen, everyone on that team. It was a special team and it certainly made a huge impact in my life and is part of why I'm up here today, to be honest. So I’m forever indebted to those guys and very appreciative and humbled by that recognition.”

