SEC media days set to be held in Dallas in 2024

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Monday afternoon that the Southeastern Conference’s 2024 media days will be held at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas, Texas, for the first time ever.

That represents a change from this summer’s venue — the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee — which is hosting the event for the first time as well. SEC media days have only been held outside of the Birmingham metropolitan area thrice prior, with Atlanta hosting the event in both 2018 and 2022.

Next year’s SEC media days will be the first for both the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners as conference members, coming shortly after the programs leave the Big 12 for the SEC on July 1, 2024. The dates and times for the event are still to be determined.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is also home to the Big 12’s media days. The Big 12 held its annual media days last week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

This week’s SEC media days is held Monday through Thursday, featuring three to four programs a day and can be followed on the SEC Network.

