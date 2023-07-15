SEC Media Days schedule 2023: When each team speaks as event moves to Nashville
SEC Media Days takes place in Nashville for the first time, beginning Monday through Thursday at the Grand Hyatt.
Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea and players will be among those to speak on Tuesday, while Tennessee will speak to the media on Thursday.
Among other notables, new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze returns to SEC Media Days on Tuesday. Georgia and coach Kirby Smart will be talking to the media also on Tuesday ahead of a three-peat opportunity this season. Alabama and coach Nick Saban will speak Wednesday, while Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss speaks to the media on Thursday.
Here's the day-by-day schedule with the announced players who will be speaking with the media next week:
SEC Media Days 2023 schedule
Coverage each day on SEC Network
Monday, July 17
Starts at 11:30 a.m. in Nashville
Commissioner Greg Sankey
LSU (coach Brian Kelly, QB Jayden Daniels, RB Josh Williams, DT Mekhi Wingo)
Texas A&M (coach Jimbo Fisher, DL Fadil Diggs, DL McKinnley Jackson, WR Ainias Smith)
Missouri (coach Eliah Drinkwitz, DB Kris Abrams-Draine, OL Javon Foster, DL Darius Robinson)
Tuesday, July 18
Starts at 8 a.m.
SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid
Vanderbilt (coach Clark Lea, LB Ethan Barr, DB Jaylen Mahoney, WR Will Sheppard)
Georgia (coach Kirby Smart, TE Brock Bowers, DB Kamari Lassiter, OL Sedrick Van Pran)
Auburn (coach Hugh Freeze, TE Luke Deal, LB Elijah McAllister, OL Kameron Stutts)
Mississippi State (coach Zach Arnett, DL Jaden Crumedy, RB Jo'quavious Marks, QB Will Rogers)
Wednesday, July 19
Starts at 9 a.m.
Alabama (coach Nick Saban, OL JC Latham, DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, LB Dallas Turner)
Arkansas (coach Sam Pittman, DE Landon Jackson, QB KJ Jefferson, RB Raheim Sanders)
Florida (coach Billy Napier, OL Kingsley Eguakun, DB Jason Marshall Jr., WR Ricky Pearsall)
Kentucky (coach Mark Stoops, OL Eli Cox, DL Octavious Oxendine, LB J.J. Weaver)
Thursday, July 20
Starts at 9 a.m.
Ole Miss (coach Lane Kiffin, DE Cedric Johnson, RB Quinshon Judkins, CB Deantre Prince)
South Carolina (coach Shane Beamer, DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger, QB Spencer Rattler)
Tennessee (coach Josh Heupel, QB Joe Milton, DL Omari Thomas, TE Jacob Warren)
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC Media Days schedule 2023: When each team speaks in Nashville