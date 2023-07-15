SEC Media Days schedule 2023: When each team speaks as event moves to Nashville

SEC Media Days takes place in Nashville for the first time, beginning Monday through Thursday at the Grand Hyatt.

Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea and players will be among those to speak on Tuesday, while Tennessee will speak to the media on Thursday.

Among other notables, new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze returns to SEC Media Days on Tuesday. Georgia and coach Kirby Smart will be talking to the media also on Tuesday ahead of a three-peat opportunity this season. Alabama and coach Nick Saban will speak Wednesday, while Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss speaks to the media on Thursday.

Here's the day-by-day schedule with the announced players who will be speaking with the media next week:

SEC Media Days 2023 schedule

Coverage each day on SEC Network

Monday, July 17

Starts at 11:30 a.m. in Nashville

Tuesday, July 18

Starts at 8 a.m.

SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid

Vanderbilt (coach Clark Lea, LB Ethan Barr, DB Jaylen Mahoney, WR Will Sheppard)

Georgia (coach Kirby Smart, TE Brock Bowers, DB Kamari Lassiter, OL Sedrick Van Pran)

Auburn (coach Hugh Freeze, TE Luke Deal, LB Elijah McAllister, OL Kameron Stutts)

Mississippi State (coach Zach Arnett, DL Jaden Crumedy, RB Jo'quavious Marks, QB Will Rogers)

Wednesday, July 19

Starts at 9 a.m.

Thursday, July 20

Starts at 9 a.m.

Ole Miss (coach Lane Kiffin, DE Cedric Johnson, RB Quinshon Judkins, CB Deantre Prince)

South Carolina (coach Shane Beamer, DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger, QB Spencer Rattler)

Tennessee (coach Josh Heupel, QB Joe Milton, DL Omari Thomas, TE Jacob Warren)

