SEC media days kicks off with Sankey in old Alabama home

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) -- Southeastern Conference media days begins at the event's longtime home.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey kicks the four-day event off Monday with his annual media address about the state of the league and college football. Media days returns to the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, Alabama after one year in Atlanta.

The spotlight will be on LSU coach Ed Orgeron on Day 1, with Florida's Dan Mullen and Missouri's Barry Odom also taking the podium.

Some things haven't changed: Alabama and Georgia remain the division favorites. The Crimson Tide's Nick Saban speaks Wednesday, a day after Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has his turn.

All 14 teams will make the rounds, including star quarterbacks like Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Georgia's Jake Fromm. Every SEC head coach returns this season for the first time since 2006.

