SEC Media Days kick off, 'Ya'll Life' dramatic reading & Winnie the Pooh slasher flicks

Don't say don't spill our blood, sweat, tears and cough droplets into this podcast. As SEC Media Days kick off in Atlanta, we proudly bring you Pat Forde's flu-game in podcast form. Dan Wetzel joins Pat to react to Monday's opening session of SEC Media Days.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke to the press, exuded confidence about the SEC's acquisitions vs. the Big Ten's & signaled what the SEC may want out of the College Football Playoff in the future. Later, LSU head coach Brian Kelly had fun with his "southern" accent and opened up about the Tigers' lack of recruits from Louisiana this year.

In the second half of the pod, the guys talk about the SEC hyping up Walker Hayes' new single, Ya'll Life & Dan takes a venture to Hollywood to preview the upcoming film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks at SEC Media Days on Monday. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

