SEC media days: Day one – Greg Sankey, Florida Gators, LSU, and South Carolina

It is finally here. The unofficial start to the college football season is here as SEC media days kick off in Hoover.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will start the week by discussing the latest things happening throughout the conference. He usually chimes in on tweaks coming to the technology used around the game that ranges from player safety to changes in officiating procedure.

The Florida Gators will be represented by head coach Dan Mullen, senior defensive linemen Zach Carter, and senior linebacker Ventrell Miller.

The LSU Tigers will be lead by head coach Ed Orgeron, senior offensive tackle Austin Deculus, and junior defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be showcasing new head coach Shane Beamer, senior defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, and senior tight end Nick Muse.

Auburn will play two of these teams this year. Here are some potential questions that may be brought up that pertain to Auburn.

What do you think about TJ Finley?

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

LSU's former quarterback may be brought up in some questions on Monday. Auburn fans will be eager to hear what they have to say about LSU's former starter.

Can Auburn win in LSU?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Orgeron has had Auburn's number since he has taken over as LSU's head coach. The game is scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge this year, where Auburn has not won in the better part of two decades.

Can South Carolina beat Auburn twice in a row?

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn lost a tough one to the Gamecocks last year. It will be intriguing to see if this matchup is brought up at all to the South Carolina representation on Monday.

