SEC media days: Brian Kelly discusses ‘intriguing opportunities’ with AI in college football

Southeastern Conference media days kicked off Monday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Media days will conclude with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and student-athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren on Thursday.

Second-year LSU head coach Brian Kelly was the first SEC head coach to speak on the main stage at media days.

Kelly was asked about his thoughts on a potential impact that artificial intelligence could have on football game planning.

“It’s an intriguing opportunity,” Kelly said. “I think there’s room for it. I think it has some intriguing opportunities in recruiting. We spend a lot of time on profiles, recruiting profiles, and the intangibles or the traits that we’re looking for particular players.

“I think AI has an opportunity, maybe to create that kind of model for us relative to who is that kind of player out there all over the country, without making a mistake. I think that there’s going to be room for it, and I think it’s exciting and something that we’re about to venture into.”

