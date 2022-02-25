SEC Media Days appearance schedule released
SEC Media Days will take place this summer at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.
The four-day media event will run from July 18-21, and today the Southeastern Conference announced the appearance schedule for the conference’s head coaches.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who will be accompanied by a few select players, will speak with the media on Wednesday, July 20. He will share the day with Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Billy Napier of Florida and Kentucky coach Mark Stoops.
The order in which coaches and their players will speak has not yet been released.
A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.
The SEC Network will air the event.
Here is the schedule:
MONDAY, July 18
LSU – Brian Kelly
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 20
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, July 21
Auburn – Bryan Harsin
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher