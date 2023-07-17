SEC Media Days 2023 updates: Brian Kelly, Jimbo Fisher scheduled to speak Monday

SEC Media Days 2023 begins Monday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will hold his annual press conference, where he’ll face questions about the state of college football and the conference. LSU coach Brian Kelly, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz and those teams’ players will speak with the media following Sankey’s remarks.

Kelly and Fisher are at different points of their tenures in the SEC West. LSU may be the co-favorites in the division, while Texas A&M is coming off a disappointing season. 2023 will be Fisher’s six season, so the pressure will be on the Aggies.

Mizzou looks to stand out in the middle tier of the SEC East. The Tigers return quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden but need some other skill players to step up and help an up-and-down offense from 2022.

Follow along with our live updates throughout the day:

Monday’s SEC Media Days 2023 schedule

Starts at 11:30 a.m. in Nashville

Commissioner Greg Sankey

LSU (coach Brian Kelly, QB Jayden Daniels, RB Josh Williams, DT Mekhi Wingo)

Texas A&M (coach Jimbo Fisher, DL Fadil Diggs, DL McKinnley Jackson, WR Ainias Smith)

Missouri (coach Eliah Drinkwitz, DB Kris Abrams-Draine, OL Javon Foster, DL Darius Robinson)

What will SEC commissioner Greg Sankey talk about at SEC Media Days?

Sankey will be asked about a lot of big-picture topics. It could include:

Conference scheduling past 2024. The SEC announced in May the eight-game conference schedule would remain for 2024 as Oklahoma and Texas enter the league. We know the opponents for each SEC team in 2024, but is there new information regarding 2025 and beyond?

Tennessee football’s NCAA punishment. Given the recent announcement of the Vols’ punishment for 18 Level I violations, it’ll be on top of mind.

The expanding playoff in 2024. The new CFP format was finalized last December. What does Sankey think about the new playoff one year out?

More expansion. The additions of Texas and Oklahoma came out of nowhere, so it’s likely Sankey wouldn’t divulge much information if there was any. But he’s sure to be asked about adding more schools to the league, or at least the recent movement in college sports.

