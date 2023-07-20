SEC Media Days 2023 updates: Lane Kiffin, Tennessee football's Josh Heupel to speak Thursday

SEC Media Days 2023 concludes Thursday with Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin, South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel along with selected players from each team at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.

Ole Miss had a strong start to 2022 followed by losses in five of its last six games and an 8-5 season overall. QB Jaxson Dart and running back Quinshon Judkins are among the Rebels' returnees. The Gamecocks had the hot finish to 2022 by beating rivals Tennessee and Clemson, and return receiver Juice Wells among others.

The Vols were a win over South Carolina away from being right in the conversation for a CFP spot, though an Orange Bowl win over Clemson in December should make fans feel optimistic about the offense without Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and company.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton will get a lot of attention on Thursday. Both had strong finishes to 2022 and will faced increased expectations as a result.

Follow along with our live updates throughout the day at SEC Media Days:

What will Josh Heupel say about Tennessee football NCAA punishment?

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel will face the media at large for the first time since the punishment handed down by the NCAA last week after an investigation unveiled 18 Level I violations involving recruiting by the Tennessee football program during the Jeremy Pruitt era.

Pruitt was fired for cause on Jan. 18, 2021 after UT's internal investigation uncovered the recruiting violations. None of the other staff members indicated as involved in the investigation work for UT anymore. Heupel became the Vols' head coach on Jan. 27, 2021, with the NCAA investigation looming as a cloud.

The NCAA punishment included an $8 million fine, scholarship reductions and a 6-year show cause for Pruitt, but no bowl ban. Heupel told the SEC Network on Friday that he was happy to see an end to the investigation.

"We got word late yesterday that we would definitely have a conclusion to it (Friday)," Heupel said to SEC Network's Peter Burns on The Paul Finebaum Show last week. "Excited that we were able to reach a great conclusion here. Our administration has worked for two and a half years on finding a resolution to this."

Expect Heupel to be asked more about the punishment's impact on Thursday.

SEC Media Days 2023 Thursday schedule

Starts at 9 a.m.

Ole Miss (coach Lane Kiffin, DE Cedric Johnson, RB Quinshon Judkins, CB Deantre Prince)

South Carolina (coach Shane Beamer, DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger, QB Spencer Rattler)

Tennessee (coach Josh Heupel, QB Joe Milton, DL Omari Thomas, TE Jacob Warren)

