SEC makes schedule changes in the wake of Florida's coronavirus outbreak

The SEC has made some schedule changes following Florida’s coronavirus outbreak.

The Gators had over 20 players test positive for coronavirus during the week. The positive tests and subsequent quarantines for other players meant that Florida couldn’t play LSU as scheduled on Saturday. It also put Florida’s game against Missouri on Oct. 24 in doubt.

Friday, the SEC made sure that Missouri would have an opponent that weekend. The Tigers will play Kentucky on Oct. 24 instead of Oct. 31. The Tigers will now play Florida on Oct. 31. Missouri was supposed to play Vanderbilt on Saturday but the game was postponed because the Commodores didn’t have enough scholarship players due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Kentucky and Georgia were set to play on Oct. 24. Because the Wildcats are now playing Mizzou that day, the UGA-UK game will be on Oct. 31. Both Georgia and Florida were set to be off on Halloween and will instead be off on Oct. 24. The teams typically have an off weekend before their annual rivalry game on the first Saturday in November.

Here’s the full list of postponed SEC games so far and their original dates in parentheses. The conference’s championship game is set for Dec. 19.

Oct. 24

Kentucky at Missouri (Oct. 31)

Oct. 31

Georgia at Kentucky (Oct. 24)

Missouri at Florida (Oct. 24)

Dec. 12

Vanderbilt at Missouri (Oct. 17)

LSU at Florida (Oct. 17)

