The SEC leaders continue to represent the Top 10 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) is coming off its second consecutive win after taking care of the Abilene Christian Wildcats 38-10 in the Aggies’ final game in Kyle Field this season and the first win for interim head coach Elijah Robinson, nearly a week after Jimbo Fisher’s firing.

While Texas A&M is way on the outside looking in, the SEC as a whole continued to represent in the newest US LBM Coaches Poll, including the red-hot Alabama Crimson Tide, who demolished Chattanooga with an excellent chance to take on top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship game for a shot at the College Football Playoffs.

The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on, down to one point for 25th.

Within Texas A&M’s four losses, three were in one-score games, as it remains clear that this isn’t a bad team, just a group that has yet to play a complete game in SEC play. But after earning their seventh win of the year, the Aggies have received six votes, coming in at No. 33 in the rankings.

In their final game of the regular season next Saturday, the 14th-ranked, high-flying LSU Tigers will host an Aggie team playing with house money. As we’ve witnessed year after year, anything can happen when the Aggies and Tigers meet on the gridiron.

Making a massive jump in the rankings, the now 16th-ranked Arizona Wildcats have found themselves in the Top 20 after destroying Utah 42-14 on Saturday afternoon. Entering the rankings for the first time this season, the undefeated 11-0 Liberty Flames now safely sit at No. 22.

Elsewhere, the top five saw a flip between Michigan and Ohio State, with Georgia (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 2), Michigan (No. 3), Florida State (No. 4), and Washington (No. 5) holding firm.

Here is the complete US LBM Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire