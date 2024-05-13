SEC identifies Missouri Tigers’ permanent opponents for men’s basketball schedule

Each men’s basketball team in the Southeastern Conference will play an 18-game league schedule in 2024-25, meeting three opponents twice on a home-and-away basis.

The teams Missouri will play twice are Arkansas, SEC newcomer Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks and Sooners will be permanent home-and-away opponents for the Tigers. The third opponent — this year, it’s Vandy — will rotate annually.

That leaves six games at home and six on the road for the opponents Mizzou will meet once. Coming to Columbia are Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Missouri will visit Auburn, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee and another league newcomer, Texas.

The SEC Tournament will be played in Nashville from March 12-16.

There’s nowhere to go but up for the Tigers in SEC play. Last season, Mizzou lost all 18 league games as well as the Tigers’ first game in the conference tournament.

The finished 8-24 overall in coach Dennis Gates’ second year in Columbia.