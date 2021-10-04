SEC Honors for Week 5 include two Alabama Football standouts

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated in a lopsided 42-21 win against then-No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday. Alabama’s rushing attack, led by Brian Robinson, finally got going and gave the Rebels grief all game-long.

Defensively, the Crimson Tide barely gave an inch. They allowed just 213 yards through the air from Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, and a paltry 78 yards on 34 rushes, averaging just 2.3 yards per carry.

On Monday, the SEC officially released its players of the week, and two Crimson Tide stars were included in the honors.

Senior running back Brian Robinson Jr got the nod on the offensive side of the ball after picking up 171 yards on 36 rushes on Saturday. He punched it into the endzone four times. All three figures were career-highs for Robinson. He was also named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week.

On the defensive side of the ball, Will Anderson earned the honor of Defensive Player of the Week after wrestling havoc in the backfield of the top-ranked offense in the nation.

Anderson recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and earned his third sack of the season in the big win. The LB added nine tackles to his tally on the season, and hurried the QB twice.

These guys were just part of the team-effort involved in the commanding win against a good SEC West foe in Ole Miss.

