The SEC historically dominates the NCAA Baseball Tournament field

Mar 3, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arizona State Sun Devils plays against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, 64 college baseball teams heard their names called. The NCAA Tournament field is now set, and 16 regional hosts are granted home-field advantage for the first round of play. A record 11 SEC programs earned a bid to compete for the title.

For those who are die-hard college baseball fans, the fact that the SEC will hose five of the 16 regional sites isn't too surprising after the season the conference produced led Tennessee, Kentucky, and Texas A&M, who earned the first three overall seeds in that order. This is the first time in the tournament that the first three seeds are from the same conference!

Following their conference counterparts, Arkansas and Georgia earned the five and seven seeds. Bulldogs power hitter Charlie Condon led the country in batting average (.443) and home runs with 35 on the year. In contrast, Razorbacks star pitcher Hagen Smith led the nation in ERA with a highly impressive 1.48 mark.

Outside of the five conference hosts, LSU will compete in the Chapel Hill Regional after almost winning the SEC Tournament in a close loss to the Volunteers. The Tigers are still riding the momentum train after almost missing the tournament just a year after winning the whole thing in 2023.

Here are where the remaining SEC programs will face off this week:

Vanderbilt vs. Coastal Carolina (Clemson Regional)

Alabama vs. UCF (Tallahassee Regional)

South Carolina vs. James Madison (Raleigh Regional)

Florida vs. Nebraska (Stillwater Regional)

Mississippi State vs. St. Johns (Charlottesville Regional)

https://twitter.com/secnetwork/status/1795150095542845892?s=61&t=GNRX_suODnlvDDWvH3SlPA

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: The SEC historically dominates the NCAA Baseball Tournament field