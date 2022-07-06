New SEC head coach ranking places Harsin at bottom

Auburn fans may be feeling deja vu every time they see a new head coach ranking this offseason.

CBSSports recently dropped a new SEC head coach ranking on Tuesday, and Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin was ranked where most outlets typically place him after this offseason’s controversies — near the bottom. Harsin was ranked 13th on the new list, just above Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea.

Here is what writer Barrett Sallee had to say about Harsin:

“Year 1 was a disaster for Harsin at Auburn. The Tigers finished 6-7 (their first sub-.500 season since 2012), which was so unacceptable on The Plains that a group of influential boosters attempted a coup in attempt to fire him the week of National Signing Day in February. He has had a hard time retaining assistants and isn’t recruiting anywhere close to a level that he needs to in order to win the SEC. With that said, he did manage to beat an Ole Miss team that went to the Sugar Bowl and a very solid Arkansas team in 2021.”

Harsin has certainly been winning no favors after his first season on the Plains, and his recruiting class this year has been less than stellar even with the additions of two four-star players in the past few days. It’s almost certain that his tenure this year will be under a microscope, and any indication that he will repeat the shortcomings of his 2021 season could result in him not surviving into the 2023 season.

