What if SEC had no divisions? Jimbo Fisher vs. Nick Saban in Atlanta, more Alabama conference titles

This week, the NCAA Division I council voted to remove requirements for conference title games for conferences with at least 12 members.

Previously, those conferences had to have divisions, with the winner of each advancing to the conference championship. Now, the conferences get to decide who plays in the title game.

Immediately, the Pac-12 announced it was going to ditch divisions. Other conferences could follow suit, including the SEC. That could be in the near future, or once Texas and Oklahoma join to create a 16-team conference.

If the SEC changes its setup, it would place the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage in the championship game.

How would that change things for Alabama football and the SEC? Time will tell. But a look back at the past 15 seasons shows there would have been some changes for previous SEC Championship Games, had there not been divisions.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban greetsTexas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher before their game at Bryant Denny Stadium win Saturday October 3, 2020.Photo by Crimson Tide PhotosPhoto by Crimson Tide Photos

Now, exact matchups would have been likely different during the regular season with no divisions, which would have led to different scheduling. So it's not a perfect translation. But it's still an interesting what-if exercise to determine the two teams based on conference winning percentage.

Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher in SEC Championship Game

This wouldn't have had the same punch as it does now, after the back-and-forth the two coaches had this past week, but it still would have been a fun game in 2020.

Instead that year, Alabama played Florida in the conference title game. The Crimson Tide had a perfect record to win the SEC West while the Gators finished 8-2 (.800) and won the SEC East. Texas A&M was second in the West at 8-1 (.889).

With a higher winning percentage in the conference than Florida, the Aggies would have faced Alabama.

There's a slight asterisk in that 2020 had a unique all-conference schedule, but Texas A&M's only loss was to Alabama in the second game of the season.

Alabama-Florida was still a compelling championship game, nonetheless. The Crimson Tide won 52-46.

Alabama might have been in a few more SEC championships

Saban has had a remarkable run in SEC Championship Game appearances with nine over his 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa. Still, had there not been divisions, he might have coached in more.

In 2017, 2013 and 2011, the Crimson Tide had the same conference record as one or both of the teams who played in the conference title game.

In 2017, Alabama was 7-1 in conference play just like Auburn and Georgia, but the Tigers had the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Crimson Tide. Alabama and the Bulldogs didn't play during the regular season.

In 2013, a similar situation applies. Just swap out Georgia for Missouri. Then in 2011, LSU (8-0) and Georgia (7-1) played for the conference title. Alabama had the same record as the Bulldogs but didn't have a head-to-head matchup.

Many of the current tiebreakers for naming division winners are based on division games, which wouldn't apply in a non-division setting. So new tiebreakers would have to be established.

Other possible changes

Years that also could have been different, depending on tiebreakers, are 2012, 2010 and 2007.

In 2012, Alabama and Georgia faced off, and each had the same 7-1 conference record as Florida. But the Gators lost to the Bulldogs. Florida did not play the Crimson Tide that year.

In 2010, LSU would have been in the SEC Championship, facing Auburn. LSU had a 6-2 record while South Carolina, who actually faced Auburn, was 5-3.

Then there's 2007, when LSU (6-2) and Tennessee (6-2) played in the SEC Championship Game. Georgia had the same record but lost to the Volunteers. The Bulldogs didn't play the Tigers that year.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

