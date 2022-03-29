WATCH: Texas RB Bijan Robinson shreds the defense in practice
It's just a spring practice without pads, but Bijan Robinson is clearly back to his old self.
The trade, which never materialized, would likely have forced the Colts to include at least two first-round picks, owner Jim Irsay said.
The Patriots signed Jabrill Peppers, which caused waves on Twitter among fans.
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo situation likely won't be resolved any time soon.
"Part of her wrist was completely cleanly fractured and dislocated," UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said of forward Dorka Juhasz after the game.
The Patriots haven't won a playoff game since 2018, and Robert Kraft wants to see New England take a serious step forward soon.
Three different mock draft scenarios for the Packers using the simulator at Pro Football Focus.
Did the Steelers score in this new mock draft?
Mayfield is seemingly ahead of the recovery schedule the Browns expected after surgery as he leads a throwing session with two receivers in Austin last week:
The Kansas City Chiefs are exploring possible sites for new stadium in Kansas, according to president Mark Donovan in a report shared on social media Tuesday.
Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is returning to Denver for further evaluation for an upper-body injury that may have happened in a fight with Minnesota Wild defenseman Matthew Dumba.
Pete Carroll says he has recently talked with Colin Kaepernick about an NFL return to Seattle, but talks have stalled.
Tanner McCalister becomes the first to lose his black stripe of the spring. #GoBucks
The Detroit Lions could try and sign 2019 draft picks T.J. Hockenson and Amani Oruwariye to contract extensions this summer
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll discusses the Saquon Barkley rumors, cutting Logan Ryan, and how he's analyzed his wide receiving core so far.
The Dolphins could trade some players to make back some of their lost draft capital.
Top 50 free agents available heading into Monday, March 28
Former President Trump on Monday touted in a statement hitting a hole-in-one while playing at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday after some social media users questioned his abilities. "Trump just made a hole-in-one!" Tim Swain, a Republican running for Senate in South Carolina, captioned a photo posted to Twitter over the weekend. The photo showed Trump celebrating on the green with Hall of Fame golfer Ernie Els, Gene Sauers,...
The Denver Broncos are for sale. And plenty of people want to buy it. Broncos CEO Joe Ellis declined to disclose any of the candidates on Monday, citing confidentiality requirements. But while Ellie declined to name names, he numbered numbers. “It’s more than five and less than 20,” Ellis said, via Mike Klis of 9News.com. [more]
CBS broadcaster Grant Hill and former Arkansas player Scotty Thurman had a Twitter feud over Hill's Razorbacks broadcasting in the NCAA Tournament.
Jon Jones has come to a full realization that his days at light heavyweight are done.