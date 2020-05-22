It is looking more and more likely by the day that we have a football season, perhaps even with fans in the stands.

The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that voluntary in-person athletic activities may resume on its campuses beginning June 8 “under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution.”

The conference’s decision comes two days after the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow athletes in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 1.

“This is a great first step to take in order for us to get back to playing the great game of college football in the fall,” LSU coach Ed Oregron said in a statement, via Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports.

The SEC’s suspension of athletic activities began March 12.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state has one team in the SEC, predicted Friday that college football will begin as scheduled in his state with “at least some fans in the stands.” He said “further clarity” should come in mid-July.

“Our goal right now is to have college football season start as planned with fans in stands,” Abbott said on KXAN, via Patrick Svitek of the Texas Tribune.

SEC gives approval for voluntary on-campus workouts starting June 8 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk