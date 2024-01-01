SEC football all-time bowl record vs. Big Ten: How have conferences fared against each other?

New Year’s Day is traditionally a showcase for college football, with many of the sport’s highest-profile games taking place on the holiday.

On Monday, it’s just as much of a stage for the SEC and Big Ten.

The two largest, most powerful conferences in the sport — and the two leagues that are only getting larger and more powerful based on some of their upcoming additions — are set to face off in three of Monday’s five bowl games: The SEC scored victories with Tennessee beating Iowa 35-0 in the Citrus Bowl and LSU downing Wisconsin 35-31 in the ReliaQuest Bowl, with Alabama still to play Michigan in the Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal this season.

REQUIRED READING: James Pearce Jr. leads dominant Tennessee football defense with pick-six in Citrus Bowl

That doesn’t even include the other playoff semifinal, which pits Texas against Washington, programs that will join the SEC and Big Ten, respectively, next season.

While bowl games aren’t a perfect measurement of how the strength of one conference compares to another, especially in recent years given player opt-outs, they do offer the opportunity for teams from leagues that don’t often square off to meet on the same field.

So how have the two biggest brands in the sport fared against each other, particularly with their respective champions matching up tonight with a berth in the national championship game on the line?

Here’s how the SEC has done all-time against the Big Ten in bowl games:

SEC all-time bowl record vs. the Big Ten

Heading into Monday, the SEC was 66-36 against the Big Ten all-time in bowl games, with LSU and Tennessee’s wins pushing that mark to 68-36. Of note: The mark only includes games in which the teams were in either of those conferences at the time of the matchup, meaning that, for example, Tennessee’s loss to Nebraska in the 1998 Orange Bowl wouldn’t count toward that record.

REQUIRED READING: 'You can't spell Citrus without U-T': Revisiting Steve Spurrier's jab against Tennessee

SEC record vs. Big Ten in 2023 bowl bames

The SEC has enjoyed a tremendous advantage in the 2023-24 bowl season heading into the Rose Bowl matchup between Alabama and Michigan, including a 2-0 advantage in New Year's Six games:

Cotton Bowl: No. 9 Missouri 14, No. 7 Ohio State 3

Peach Bowl: No. 11 Ole Miss 38, No. 10 Penn State 25

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 13 LSU 35, Wisconsin 31

Citrus Bowl: No. 21 Tennessee 35, No. 17 Iowa 0

Music City Bowl: Maryland 31, Auburn 13

SEC teams record vs. Big Ten teams in bowl games

Here are the records of the SEC’s 14 members against the Big Ten in bowl games:

Alabama : 8-4

Auburn : 7-7

Arkansas : 1-4

Florida : 9-5

Georgia : 11-2

Kentucky : 3-3

LSU : 6-2

Ole Miss : 2-1

Mississippi State : 2-2

Missouri : 2-0

South Carolina : 5-2

Tennessee : 12-4

Texas A&M : 0-0

Vanderbilt: 0-0

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC football vs. Big Ten: Conference holds commanding bowl record