What will SEC football schedule look like after 2024 season? Explaining 1+7, 3+6 formats

The college football landscape is set for a dramatic shift next season, with the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma and the Big Ten adding USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon from the Pac-12 (not to mention Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah moving to the Big 12 and Cal and Stanford moving to the ACC).

The SEC has already embraced the change to a degree by banishing divisions and moving to a methodology that places the top two teams in the conference in the championship game. But there may be more, more dramatic changes in the pipeline.

The SEC is one of two Power Five conferences, the other being the ACC, that plays an eight-game conference schedule, with a customary tune-up game before Rivalry Week in many cases (but not all). The SEC will continue that format in part in 2024, with the SEC dictating eight conference games and one team from what is now deemed the Power Five or a major independent program.

However, it is merely a stop-gap season for the SEC as it determines a longer-term plan for the future of conference scheduling. As commissioner Greg Sankey said in a June release:

REQUIRED READING: SEC announces football schedule for 2024 with Oklahoma, Texas joining league

"We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule," Sankey said.

"Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members. It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling."

What lies beyond the 2024 season is still up to debate: There is a chance the SEC retains its eight-game model, which would necessitate a 1+7 format (e.g., one permanent rival and seven rotating opponents). The other option is a 3+6 model in which teams play have three fixed rivals and six teams on a rotating basis. This would be a substantial shift, of course, as it would mean nine conference games for the first time in the conference's history. The advantage is that more of the SEC's rich rivalry history would be preserved.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has not been particularly coy in discussing his preference.

“A league at the forefront of college athletics does not stand still,” Sankey told reporters in May. “This is a league at the forefront of college athletics. Now, whether change happens immediately is part of a careful consideration and a deep consideration.

“You can make arguments around both (models), but I'm watching a different reality — a baseball league that may be more challenging than our football. The content of our games and the opportunities created is not minimized by playing each other with greater frequency. We maximize that because of the strength of schedule. Football is the same.”

Here's a look at the two options on the table:

SEC 1+7 scheduling

The 1+7 schedule would see one permanent rival and seven rotating conference opponents.

Some of those permanent games are givens: Alabama vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl, Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl and Georgia vs. Florida, among others. Others aren't quite so clearcut (such as Georgia-Auburn and Alabama-LSU — and that's not even including Texas and Oklahoma).

While the SEC hasn't officially designated the 2024 schedule as such, it essentially is a 1+7 model, with the conference remaining at eight games. That said, Sankey did emphasize next year's measure is temporary and meant to create the strongest matchups (rather than with the classic rivalries in mind).

SEC 3+6 scheduling

Certainly the more controversial of the two, 3+6 scheduling moves the SEC to a nine-game season and could steepen the competition, particularly within the context of a 12-team College Football Playoff.

This would have three fixed rivalry games and six rotating games, which would remove the SEC's traditional (and controversial) Group of Five tune-ups before Rivalry Week.

Competition is, however, a concern. If Alabama gets three annual games against LSU, Auburn, and Tennessee, for example, how does that measure up against Georgia having Florida, Auburn, and Kentucky (speculative, of course)? Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, long a vocal proponent of a nine-game conference schedule, did not like Alabama's three proposed permanent rivals:

“I’ve always been an advocate for playing more (conference) games,” Saban told Sports Illustrated in March 2023. “But if you play more games, I think you have to get the three fixed (opponents) right. They’re giving us Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. I don’t know how they come to that (decision).”

REQUIRED READING: Big Ten, Big 12 conference realignment has thrown college sports for a loop. What's next?

Schedule ramifications for College Football Playoff

One of the big questions around moving to a nine-game schedule is what it means for the SEC's CFP aspirations.

With the SEC having the depth it has, the conference has a better chance of cannibalizing itself. And if the CFP committee values wins over all in the 12-team format it is employing starting next season, that could hurt the SEC, particularly without divisions to fall back on.

A 3+6 schedule deepens that issue. Never mind that it's one more game in which these teams are beating each other, it also means some teams, such as Alabama and LSU, could be affecting each other's chances every season. While in an ideal world these aren't things teams have to consider, the reality of the CFP as it is means they're always a concern.

The SEC still has time to figure things out, and Sankey has indicated the conference is going to take its time to do so. But the options boil down to the cutthroat pragmatic, which favors 1+7 (even though it eliminates some historic annual rivalries), and the week-to-week best, which would favor 3+6 (even though it makes the road to the CFP harder).

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC football schedule: Explaining 1+7, 3+6 formats after 2024 season