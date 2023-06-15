The SEC football schedule Lincoln Riley would have faced if he stayed at Oklahoma

It is undeniably and unavoidably one of the great what-ifs in modern college football: What if Lincoln Riley had stayed at Oklahoma, shepherding the Sooners through their transition from the Big 12 to the SEC? Riley had that choice. He could have made that choice.

He chose differently. He went to USC to start a new chapter of his life and his coaching career.

On Wednesday evening, the 2024 SEC football schedule was released, marking the first SEC schedule the Oklahoma Sooners will play when they join the Texas Longhorns in a 16-team iteration of the Southeastern Conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s take a look at the teams Lincoln Riley could have played, with help from our friends at Sooners Wire, whom you should follow for complete Oklahoma sports coverage:

ALABAMA

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the all against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

If Riley had stayed at OU, this wouldn’t have been the first time Alabama and Oklahoma would have played during Riley’s tenure in Norman. The teams met in the 2018 Orange Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal game won by Alabama. That was a battle between the top two Heisman Trophy finishers, winner Kyler Murray and runner-up Tua Tagovailoa.

There was a backup quarterback on that 2018 Bama team Lincoln Riley got to know quite well: Jalen Hurts, who transferred to Oklahoma and led the Sooners to the 2019 College Football Playoff. Hurts finished as the runner-up to Joe Burrow of LSU in the 2019 Heisman balloting.

Advertisement

Get more Alabama news, analysis and opinions at Roll Tide Wire.

TENNESSEE

When Lincoln Riley was at Oklahoma under head coach Bob Stoops, the Sooners erased a 17-0 deficit against Tennessee in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville and stunned the Vols in overtime.

Film study of that comeback against Tennessee exists on our site.

This game would have put Riley and OU against Josh Heupel, the Oklahoma quarterback who helped the Sooners and Bob Stoops win the 2000 national title against Bobby Bowden, Chris Weinke, and Florida State.

Get more Tennessee news, analysis and opinions at Vols Wire.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to play against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. South Carolina was an ACC member from 1953-1971. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Beamer used to work under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. Imagine if Riley was going to face Beamer in 2024.

Advertisement

Remember that Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina from Oklahoma to join Beamer with the Gamecocks. This game could have been really, really spicy had Riley stayed at Oklahoma.

AT AUBURN

Lincoln Riley versus Hugh Freeze? Man, that would have been quite a matchup to watch. Two very gifted offensive strategists would have created a very entertaining ballgame.

Get more Auburn news, analysis and opinions at Auburn Wire.

AT OLE MISS

Oct 22, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the pregame against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s the fun part: Lincoln Riley won’t face Lane Kiffin in the SEC next year, but he will face Kiffin in the 2025 USC nonconference schedule. Ole Miss heads to the Los Angeles Coliseum for an early-season nonconference game.

Advertisement

AT MISSOURI

Classic Big Eight football: Oklahoma at Missouri is a throwback game everyone will love. Riley won’t be part of it, however.

AT LSU

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley will face Brian Kelly and LSU next year, but in Las Vegas with the USC Trojans. He won’t have to go down to Baton Rouge for an SEC game.

Get more LSU news, analysis and opinions at LSU Tigers Wire.

TEXAS

Riley would have faced Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian. Both men coached Jalen Hurts over the course of Hurts’ college playing career.

Get more Texas news, analysis and opinions at Longhorns Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire