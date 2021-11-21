SEC Football: How the rest of the conference performed on Saturday

The SEC Championship game is all set. We now know that it will indeed be the Alabama Crimson Tide vs the Georgia Bulldogs. The game that we have all been waiting for, outside of any involvement with the LSU Tigers. However, that did not come to fruition this year. Perhaps the next head coach can bring LSU back to the top.

The bowl season picture also is becoming more clear. Still, LSU and Florida are the remaining two teams that could give the SEC 13 bowl-eligible teams this year. They both need wins as they play Texas A&M and Florida State in the final game of the year.

Ed Orgeron is gone after the year and with how it has turned out for Dan Mullen, he could find himself on the outside looking in. It is sure to be a wild rivalry week in the SEC.

A look at the updated standings and how each team did in week 12.

Charleston Southern vs Georgia

It wasn’t much of a contest as it wasn’t expected to be. The Georgia Bulldogs took care of their FCS opponents 56-7. Next, the team will play Georgia Tech in the season finale as they prepare for Alabama in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 5.

New Mexico State vs Kentucky Wildcats

New Mexico State continued their tour of SEC opponents as they traveled to Lexington, Kentucky, for a date with the Wildcats. New Mexico State lost by 40, 56-16 as Kentucky picked up win No. 8 on the season.

Tennessee State vs Mississippi State

Don’t look now but Mike Leach has the Bulldogs at 7-4 after their win over Tennessee State, 55-10. Potentially the team could get to 9 wins in the second year under Leach with wins over Ole Miss and in the bowl game.

Prairie View A&M vs Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies looked like their tuneup game went well. Now after all the speculation about Jimbo Fisher jumping to the LSU, they are set to take on the Tigers in the season finale. Fisher could get the team to 10 wins if they beat LSU in Death Valley and then whatever bowl game they go to.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tide locked up their spot in the SEC title game after surviving another scare, this week from Arkansas. A fake field goal helped keep things close, but Bryce Young’s arm did a lot of damage to that secondary. All eyes turn to Auburn for the Iron Bowl in rivalry week.

Florida Gators vs Missouri Tigers

The nerd alert game. Last year after the game was over Dan Mullen showed up dressed as Darth Vader. After Mizzou went for two in overtime and won the game, Eli Drinkwitz left the podium with his hood on and a lightsaber. It was the ending we didn’t know we needed. Florida now takes on Florida State as Mullen’s seat heats up.

Auburn Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks

First-year head coach Shane Beamer has his team going to a bowl game. In an unlikely turn of events, the Gamecocks were able to hold off Auburn, who was starting TJ Finley due to injury. After building a 14-0 lead, South Carolina stormed back and won 21-17.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels got one step closer to a 10-win season and a potential New Years Six bowl after the win over Vanderbilt. The Egg Bowl coming up could determine their seeding come bowl season. Can Kiffin hold of the fighting Mike Leach’s? Vandy closes out their season against Tennessee.

South Alabama vs Tennessee Vols

The Vols and Josh Heupel got their sixth win against South Alabama with an in-state matchup with Vanderbilt to close out the year. Given what he inherited, Heupel has done a better job than expected. The Vols look to improve to 7-5 next week.

Updated SEC Standings

Alabama 10-1 (6-1) Georgia 11-0 (8-0) Ole Miss 9-2 (5-2) Kentucky 8-3 (5-3) Texas A&M 8-3 (4-3) Tennessee 6-5 (3-4) Mississippi State 7-4 (4-3) Missouri 6-5 (3-4) Auburn 6-5 (3-4) South Carolina 6-5 (3-5) Arkansas 7-4 (3-4) Florida 5-6 (2-6) LSU 5-6 (2-5) Vanderbilt 2-9 (0-7)

