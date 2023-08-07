SEC football recruiting rankings after UGA added 5-star RB

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to have the best recruiting class in the SEC and in the nation in the class of 2024. Things are heating up with SEC recruiting. The conference has five programs in the top-10 national recruiting rankings and 10 programs in the top-20.

Georgia looks primed to retake the country’s (and SEC’s) recruiting crown in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Recruits are committing earlier than ever, so fans should anticipate there being many flipped commitments and a lot of drama down the stretch.

The Alabama Crimson Tide could give Georgia a run for its money in the class of 2024, but the Crimson Tide will need to add a lot more commitments.

Surprisingly, Florida is off to an elite start in the class of 2024, but will Gator recruits stick with their verbal pledges? We think Florida will struggle during the fall and ultimately lose a significant portion of its recruiting class.

SEC signees in the 2024 recruiting cycle will be the first ones to exclusively play in the expanded conference that will feature Oklahoma and Texas.

Here’s where the SEC football recruiting rankings for the class of 2024 stand:

Missouri Tigers (No. 60 nationally)

The Tennessean

Total commitments: 11 (eight three-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 87.13

Top recruit: four-star cornerback Cameron Keys (No. 226 overall)

How Missouri recruiting is trending since July: holding steady

All recruit and team rankings are per 247Sports.

Kentucky Wildcats (No. 40 nationally)

The Tennessean

Total commitments: 15 (11 three-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 87.92

Top recruit: four-star linebacker Elijah Groves (No. 144 overall)

How Kentucky recruiting is trending since July: holding steady

Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 36 nationally)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 21 (19 three-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 86.49

Top recruit: running back Johann Cardenas

How Vanderbilt recruiting is trending since July: trending slightly up

Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 31 nationally)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 16 (five four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 88.28

Top recruit: four-star receiver JJ Harrell (No. 243 overall)

How Mississippi State recruiting is trending since July: trending slightly down

Ole Miss Rebels (No. 27 nationally)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 19 (15 three-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 88.12

Top recruit:four-star edge Jeffery Rush (No. 56 overall)

How Mississippi recruiting is trending since July: holding steady

Texas Longhorns (No. 22 nationally)

Austin American-Statesman

Total commitments: 15 (nine four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.29

Top recruit: four-star running back Jerrick Gibson (No. 83 overall)

How Texas recruiting is trending since July: slightly up

Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 20 nationally)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Total commitments: 17 (nine four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.08

Top recruit: four-star cornerback Selman Bridges (No. 50 overall)

How Arkansas recruiting is trending since July: neutral

South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 17 nationally)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 15 (eight four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 91.10

Top recruit: five-star edge Dylan Stewart (No. 13 overall)

How South Carolina recruiting is trending since July: as hot as a summer day in Columbia

Auburn Tigers (No. 16 nationally)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 15 (11 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 91.85

Top recruit: five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson (No. 14 overall)

How Auburn recruiting is trending since July: on fire

Oklahoma Sooners (No. 15 nationally)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 19 (nine four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.48

Top recruit: four-star running back Taylor Tatum (No. 42 overall)

How Oklahoma recruiting is trending since July: hot

Texas A&M Aggies (No. 12 nationally)

The Tennessean

Total commitments: 18 (15 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 91.39

Top recruit: five-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman (No. 17 overall)

How Texas A&M recruiting is trending since July: neutral/steady

LSU Tigers (No. 10 nationally)

The Tennessean

Total commitments: 22 (15 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.30

Top recruit: four-star safety Dashawn McBryde (No. 73 overall)

How LSU recruiting is trending since July: holding steady

Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 9 nationally)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 15 (10 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 92.97

Top recruit: five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe (No. 20 overall)

How Alabama recruiting is trending since July: unsurprisingly, the Crimson Tide surged up in the rankings

Tennessee Volunteers (No. 8 nationally)

The Tennessean

Total commitments: 19 (13 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 91.39

Top recruit: five-star athlete Mike Matthews (No. 22 overall)

How Tennessee recruiting is trending since July: trending up

Florida Gators (No. 3 nationally)

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Total commitments: 21 (12 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 91.72

Top recruit: five-star edge Jamonta Walker (No. 29 overall)

How Florida recruiting is trending since July: holding steady

Georgia Bulldogs (No. 1 nationally)

Online Athens

Total commitments: 27 (three five-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 93.58

Top recruit: five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola (No. 1 overall)

How Georgia recruiting is trending since July: holding steady at the top

