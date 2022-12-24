SEC football recruiting rankings following the early signing period
Now that the madness of the early signing period has simmered down a bit, it is time to take a peek at how the rankings look for the football programs in the SEC.
To the surprise of no one, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have a solid grasp on the SEC’s and the nation’s top class followed by Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
A total of 10 SEC teams landed inside the top 25 according to On3’s Consensus Football Team Rankings including four inside the top 10 nationally.
Here is how the SEC recruiting rankings line up following the early signing period according to On3.
No. 1: Alabama Crimson Tide
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3: LSU Tigers
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
No. 4: Florida Gators
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
No. 5: Tennessee Volunteers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
No. 6: Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
No. 7: South Carolina Gamecocks
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
No. 8: Auburn Tigers
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
No. 9: Arkansas Razorbacks
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
No. 10: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
No. 11: Ole Miss Rebels
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
No. 12: Missouri Tigers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
No. 13: Kentucky Wildcats
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
No. 14: Vanderbilt Commodores
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
