SEC football recruiting rankings following the early signing period

Now that the madness of the early signing period has simmered down a bit, it is time to take a peek at how the rankings look for the football programs in the SEC.

To the surprise of no one, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have a solid grasp on the SEC’s and the nation’s top class followed by Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

A total of 10 SEC teams landed inside the top 25 according to On3’s Consensus Football Team Rankings including four inside the top 10 nationally.

Here is how the SEC recruiting rankings line up following the early signing period according to On3.

No. 1: Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3: LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4: Florida Gators

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5: Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6: Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7: South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8: Auburn Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9: Arkansas Razorbacks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11: Ole Miss Rebels

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12: Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 13: Kentucky Wildcats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14: Vanderbilt Commodores

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

