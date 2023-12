Early signing day has come and gone and Wednesday delivered some intense moments for coaches, fans, and analysis around the country awaiting the decisions of some of the top prospects for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The SEC once again flexed its muscles with 13 of the 16 schools finishing inside the top 25 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

For Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was business as usual as Saban and his staff once again hauled in one of the nation’s top classes.

Now that the dust has settled, let’s take a look at the SEC football recruiting rankings following early signing day.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 204.10

Average Rating: 86.97

Total Commits: 20

National Ranking: 40

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 211.72

Average Rating: 87.73

Total Commits: 22

National Ranking: 35

Arkansas Razorbacks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 221.46

Average Rating: 89.05

Total Commits: 221.46

National Ranking: 28

Kentucky Wildcats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 228.77

Average Rating: 88.92

Total Commits: 21

National Ranking: 25

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 230.74

Average Rating: 88.83

Total Commits: 20

National Ranking: 24

Ole Miss Rebels

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 242.56

Average Rating: 89.58

Total Commits: 21

National Ranking: 21

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 242.84

Average Rating: 90.89

Total Commits: 16

National Ranking: 20

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 252.01

Average Rating: 92.25

Total Commits: 16

National Ranking: 17

Florida Gators

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 258.37

Average Rating: 91.31

Total Commits: 18

National Ranking: 16

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 265.87

Average Rating: 91.07

Total Commits: 21

National Ranking: 13

LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 270.31

Average Rating: 90.49

Total Commits: 27

National Ranking: 11

Oklahoma Sooners

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 276.39

Average Rating: 90.81

Total Commits: 28

National Ranking: 8

Auburn Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 276.39

Average Rating: 90.81

Total Commits: 28

National Ranking: 7

Texas Longhorns

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 287.27

Average Rating: 92.24

Total Commits: 22

National Ranking: 5

Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 300.75

Average Rating: 92.82

Total Commits: 25

National Ranking: 2

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 300.75

Average Rating: 92.82

Total Commits: 25

National Ranking: 1

