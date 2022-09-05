SEC football records, standings following Week 1

The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27. Vanderbilt defeated Hawaii, 63-10, in Week 0.

The Southeastern Conference championship game is slated for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tennessee defeated Ball State, 59-10, in Week 1 at Neyland Stadium. 14 Vols set or tied career highs in Week 1 against Ball State.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Below are SEC team records and standings following Week 1.

SEC East: Vanderbilt (2-0, 0-0)

SEC East: Florida (1-0, 0-0)

SEC East: Georgia (1-0, 0-0)

SEC East: Kentucky (1-0, 0-0)

SEC East: Missouri (1-0, 0-0)

SEC East: South Carolina (1-0, 0-0)

SEC East: Tennessee (1-0, 0-0)

SEC West: Alabama (1-0, 0-0)

SEC West: Arkansas (1-0, 0-0)

SEC West: Auburn (1-0, 0-0)

SEC West: Mississippi State (1-0, 0-0)

SEC West: Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0)

SEC West: Texas A&M (1-0, 0-0)

SEC West: LSU (0-1, 0-0)

