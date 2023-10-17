SEC football predictions: How Tennessee football could turn Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium | Adams

Finally, after six games and seven weeks, Tennessee football will play a nationally ranked team. About time, huh?

By this time last season, the Vols had played four nationally ranked teams. That’s not the only reason this has been an atypical season.

The 15th-ranked Vols played five FBS teams in the first half of the season. Only two of them have a winning record. Tennessee's best win is 20-13 over Texas A&M, accomplished last week at Neyland Stadium.

Starting with No. 8 Alabama on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the second half of the season will be more challenging. Tennessee will have road games against No. 20 Missouri and Kentucky, who have a combined record of 11-3. The Vols also will face No. 1 Georgia at Neyland Stadium.

Their strength in a couple of areas will give them a shot against a tougher schedule.

They rank sixth nationally in rushing yards per game and lead all Power Five conference teams in rushing. They also rank third nationally in sacks per game.

That combination was enough to beat Texas A&M last week. You would think more would be required to turn back Alabama. Mistake-free play and improved passing accuracy from quarterback Joe Milton would help. Better play from the receiving corps also could give the passing game a much-needed boost.

But it’s not as though Alabama is without flaws. Rarely has a Nick Saban-coached team produced so little of a running game. The Tide rank 71st nationally in rushing yards per game. That speaks to their shortcomings at running back and in the offensive line.

Alabama 23, Tennessee 17: The Vols need their improved offensive line to perform as well as it did against Texas A&M’s heralded defensive front. And if their defense can prevent quarterback Jalen Milroe from connecting on deep throws or running effectively from the pass pocket, so much the better.

However, that’s a lot to ask on the Tide’s home field where they will be fighting for their College Football Playoff life. They have no margin for era after losing to Texas in the second week of the season at Bryant-Denny.

LSU 45, Army 13: If you don’t have the passing game to exploit the Tigers’ secondary deficiencies, you can’t expect to keep up.

Auburn couldn’t. Neither will Army.

College football is loaded with plenty of dual-threat quarterbacks. But none of them are producing as much as LSU’s Jayden Daniels. He leads the FBS in total offense, averaging 401.3 yards per game.

Missouri 38, South Carolina 30: Gamecocks third-year coach Shane Beamer is taking heat from fans after a 2-4 start. He can expect more after Saturday.

Although the Gamecocks have juggled their offensive line, they haven't found a combination that will give star quarterback Spencer Rattler more time to throw. Throwing on the run has been his saving grace.

South Carolina also has struggled in pass coverage, which should help Missouri’s Brady Cook enhance his No. 17 national ranking in total offense.

Ole Miss 37, Auburn 24: Tigers coach Hugh Freeze said he’s considering a more up-tempo offense against the Rebels. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin should be fine with that.

The Rebels are averaging 489.3 yards per game. Auburn is averaging 347.3.

Arkansas 34, Mississippi State 27: The Razorbacks will return home for their first game since Sept. 16 with plenty of baggage. They have lost five consecutive games, which have left fourth-year coach Sam Pittman with an overall losing record (21-22).

Nonetheless, they’re favored, which tells you how the Bulldogs are faring in their first season under Zach Arnett. They’re 3-3 overall but have been outscored 118-61 in their three SEC losses.

Record: 56-9 (.862), 31-20 (.608) against the spread.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football could turn Tide at Bryant-Denny, more SEC predictions