SEC football predictions: Can Tennessee be consistent? Will Aggies fool me again? | Adams

Tennessee football can play well in spurts. We have learned that much through four games against an accommodating September schedule.

The Vols played a complete game in a 49-13 opening victory over winless Virginia, which is seemingly intent on proving it’s the worst Power Five team in the FBS.

But last week, the Vols surged to a 31-0 lead over outmanned UTSA only to execute a third-quarter flop. Just when you thought 60 points were assured, the Roadrunners rebounded with two quick touchdown drives to open the second half, only to fade in the fourth quarter of a 45-14 loss.

Can the Vols become more consistent?

Perhaps, they will do so Saturday against South Carolina at Neyland Stadium. However, even if they produce another uneven performance, that might be enough to prevail against the Gamecocks.

If so, it’s conceivable that after five games you still won’t have a good read on the Vols.

You will know more in October when the schedule takes an uphill turn. Until then, you know quarterback Joe Milton can look like an NFL quarterback on some plays but falter drastically on others. You also know the offensive line badly needs starting center Cooper Mays to return from injury and that there’s seemingly no help in sight for a troubled secondary.

But you can’t just focus on the Vols in projecting how the last two-thirds of the season will play out. The entire SEC hardly has been a model of consistency. For example, College Football Playoff contenders like Alabama and LSU couldn’t get the first two weeks of the season without a loss.

Tennessee 34, South Carolina 23: Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler passed for six touchdowns in their 63-38 victory over the Vols last season. He could deliver another spectacular performance if he has time to throw.

But if you have watched his offensive line try to block anybody, you know time won’t be in his favor.

Missouri 37, Vanderbilt 20: I pride myself in my ability to jump on and off bandwagons. For the record, I’ve climbed aboard the Tigers unbeaten express after picking them to finish sixth in the SEC East.

FYI: I have never been on Vanderbilt’s bandwagon.

Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 27: I often can’t resist predicting success for the Aggies, even though they have a long track record of making me look foolish. But here I go again.

Maybe, I have some sort of syndrome. Would that show up in a blood test?

Kentucky 24, Florida 20: The Wildcats have no shame when it comes to scheduling, and that’s paid off in a 4-0 start. But my psychic powers – and Kentucky’s history – tell me a losing streak is coming.

It won’t start with Florida, though.

Georgia 23, Auburn 10: Hugh Freeze is a terrific offensive coach. Hugh Freeze is a terrific offensive coach.

I keep repeating that to myself when I watch the Tigers try to make headway against a competent defense.

Georgia’s defense is competent. On this Saturday, Auburn’s will be, too.

Alabama 22, Mississippi State 6: The Tide have returned to the late 1950s in search of success, as evidenced by their last two victories: 17-3 over South Florida and 24-10 over Ole Miss. They’re trying to win with defense and a run-oriented offense.

Bear Bryant would be proud.

ADAMS: In an unpredictable season, time to re-rank Tennessee football's 8 remaining opponents

LSU 30, Ole Miss 23: Lane Kiffin’s reputation as a big-game coach again took a hit in a loss to Alabama. Ole Miss fans should prepare themselves for another hit against LSU.

Record: 39-7 (.848), 20-13 (.606) against the spread.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: SEC predictions: Can Tennessee football be consistent? Can the SEC?