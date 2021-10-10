SEC football power rankings after Week 6

Woah, what a weekend of college football.

It was just as good in the SEC as it was everywhere else.

We had two thrillers:

Texas A&M knocked off Alabama, ending Alabama’s 19 game winning streak.

Arkansas went for a two point conversion to beat Ole Miss after scoring on the last play of the game. The Razorbacks came up short and the Rebels won 52-51.

Aside from that, it was business as usual in the SEC. Georgia won big over a top-20 Auburn team, Florida destroyed Vandy, Kentucky looked really solid against LSU.

Here are our SEC power rankings after Week 6.

14. Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2)

Vanderbilt looking to break records of longest streak at No. 14 in the power rankings.

13. Missouri (3-3, 0-2)

Two weeks old at this point but whatever —

How bad do you have to be to lose 62-24 to TENNESSEE?

12. South Carolina (3-3, 0-3)

Same thing goes for South Carolina as Missouri – you know you’re bad when you get blown out by Tennessee.

11. LSU (3-3, 1-1)

Each week it’s another loss for LSU.

10. Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1)

Don’t want to drop in my power rankings? Don’t have bye weeks.

9. Tennessee (4-2, 2-1)

Meh. They blew out South Carolina and Missouri. Yawn.

8. Auburn Tigers (4-2, 1-1)

Things are starting to get a big more difficult now. Auburn, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Florida all kind of run together to me. Auburn did not look too bad on Saturday, losing to a far better Georgia team. But those receivers have to learn how to catch.

7. Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2)

Aggies, you’ve done the impossible. But you’re still only at No. 7.

Yikes, Alabama, what were y’all doing?

6. Arkansas (4-2, 1-2)

The Razorbacks earned my respect when they went for two and the win over Ole Miss. They failed, but what a game that was.

5. Florida (4-2, 2-2)

Another yawn here. Gators are super average.

4. Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1)

Now here’s a fun team. The Rebels can put up points.

3. Kentucky (6-0, 3-0)

Kentucky is a tough football team. I guess we’ll see how tough this weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs.

2. Alabama (5-1, 2-1)

Alabama remains at No. 2 despite the loss. Hey, I’m a Georgia fan…I’m not giving them anymore bulletin board material.

1. Georgia (6-0, 4-0)

Three words:

Dawgs. On. Top.

