SEC football power rankings after Week 2

Week 2 in the SEC saw some pretty good matchups and some very impressive wins – looking at you, Arkansas.

Only one battle took place between two SEC teams over the weekend, Kentucky vs Missouri, which UK won 35-28.

Aside from Tennessee losing to Pittsburgh, every SEC team won its non-conference matchup in Week 2.

Here’s a look at our updated SEC power rankings after the second week of action.

14. Vanderbilt (1-1)

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals stiffarms CSU offensive lineman Cam Reddy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Canvas Stadium. Syndication: The Coloradoan

Vanderbilt actually got a win over Colorado State over the weekend. Not bad. But its still the worst team in the SEC.

13. Tennessee (1-1)

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates a play during a football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Pittsburgh Panthers in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Way to go, Vols. You had to be the one SEC team to lose its non-conference battle over the weekend.

12. Missouri (1-1)

Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson, center, makes a big gain Saturday night, with Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) and Jaylon Carlies (1) in pursuit. Kentucky held off Missouri 35-28. Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Nothing personal, Mizzou fans - but this just is not a very good football team.

11. South Carolina (2-0)

Sep 11, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Parker White (43) celebrates his game winning field goal in the forth quarter against the East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

I was hoping to see more from the Gamecocks. Instead, SC only beat ECU by three points on a game-winning field goal.

10. Mississippi State (2-0)

Sep 11, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball while defended by North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive tackle C.J. Clark (5) and linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, it was just NC State, but the Wolfpack still field an athletic football team every year. Good win for the Bulldogs.

9. LSU (1-1)

Sep 11, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Trey Palmer (33) catches a touchdown pass against McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Andre Sam (21) during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

I am so wildly unimpressed by LSU this year. Good job on beating McNeese State, I guess.

8. Kentucky (2-0)

Kentucky’s Eli Cox recovered the ball even though Chris Rodriguez had already scored against Missouri. Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Kentucky falls from No. 6 to No. 8, but that's not because it did anything wrong. Nice win against Missouri.

7. Arkansas (2-0)

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks fans run onto the field after the game against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas had the biggest win of the weekend in the SEC, beating Texas convincingly.

6. Auburn (2-0)

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Elijah Canion (17) stiff arms Alabama State Hornets defensive back James Burgess (27) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama State Hornets 60-0. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn beat Alabama State 62-0, so that does not tell us much. Still a lot to learn about these Tigers.

5. Texas A&M (2-0)

Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Seth Small (47) lines up a kick in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A&M drops from 3 to 5 this week. Last week I gave the Aggies a pass after an ok performance against Kent State. But now only beating Colorado by three? Uh oh...

4. Florida (2-0)

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes with the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Saturday, September 11, 2021. [Matt Pendleton/Special to Sun]

So the Gators blew out South Florida. Maybe I was a little hard on Florida. They're good. Not great but good.

3. Ole Miss (2-0)

Sep 11, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Jonathan Hess is flipped in the air by Austin Peay Governors defensive back Shamari Simmons (16) during the forth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Another big offensive day from the Rebels has me thinking this might be the team to give Alabama the biggest scare in the SEC West.

2. Georgia (2-0)

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game between UAB and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Sept 11, 2021. Georgia won 56-7. Syndication: Online Athens

Sure, it was just UAB, but Georgia crushed the Blazers using its backup quarterback. For comparison, and stay with me here -- this is a UAB team that had just beaten Jacksonville State 31-0. Jacksonville State went on to beat an FSU team that took Notre Dame to overtime the week prior. Make sense? Basically I'm saying UAB is not as awful as the scoreboard showed against Georgia.

1. Alabama (2-0)

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (21) gets away from Mercer Bears safety Myles Redding (34) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No change here. Alabama's still really good.

