SEC football power rankings after Week 1

The 2023 college football season kicked off Aug. 26 with Week 0.

Week 1 games in the Southeastern Conference concluded with Florida State defeating LSU, 45-24, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Tennessee defeated Virginia, 49-13, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee during Week 1.

The season will conclude with a final four-team College Football Playoff. The AllState Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl will serve as the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1, 2024.

Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl champions will advance to a national championship game on Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Downloadable smartphone wallpaper

Following Week 1, Vols Wire provides SEC power rankings and are listed below.

Georgia

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Georgia 48, UT Martin 7

Week 2 opponent: versus Ball State

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Alabama 56, Middle Tennessee State 7

Week 2 opponent: versus Texas

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Tennessee 49, Virginia 13

Week 2 opponent: versus Austin Peay

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7

Week 2 opponent: at Tulane

Texas A&M

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10

Week 2 opponent: at Miami

Auburn

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Auburn 59, UMass 14

Week 2 opponent: at California

Vanderbilt

Record: 2-0

Week 1 result: Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13

Week 2 opponent: at Wake Forest

LSU

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Florida State 45, LSU 24

Week 2 opponent: versus Grambling State

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Arkansas 56, Western Carolina 13

Week 2 opponent: versus Kent State

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Kentucky 44, Ball State 14

Week 2 opponent: versus Eastern Kentucky

Mississippi State

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Mississippi State 48, Southeast Louisiana 7

Week 2 opponent: versus Arizona

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17

Week 2 opponent: versus Furman

Missouri

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Missouri 35, South Dakota 10

Week 2 opponent: versus Middle Tennessee State

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Utah 24, Florida 11

Week 2 opponent: versus McNeese State

