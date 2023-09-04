SEC football power rankings after Week 1
The 2023 college football season kicked off Aug. 26 with Week 0.
Week 1 games in the Southeastern Conference concluded with Florida State defeating LSU, 45-24, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Tennessee defeated Virginia, 49-13, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee during Week 1.
The season will conclude with a final four-team College Football Playoff. The AllState Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl will serve as the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1, 2024.
Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl champions will advance to a national championship game on Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Following Week 1, Vols Wire provides SEC power rankings and are listed below.
Georgia
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Georgia 48, UT Martin 7
Week 2 opponent: versus Ball State
Alabama
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Alabama 56, Middle Tennessee State 7
Week 2 opponent: versus Texas
Tennessee
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Tennessee 49, Virginia 13
Week 2 opponent: versus Austin Peay
Ole Miss
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7
Week 2 opponent: at Tulane
Texas A&M
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10
Week 2 opponent: at Miami
Auburn
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Auburn 59, UMass 14
Week 2 opponent: at California
Vanderbilt
Record: 2-0
Week 1 result: Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13
Week 2 opponent: at Wake Forest
LSU
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: Florida State 45, LSU 24
Week 2 opponent: versus Grambling State
Arkansas
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Arkansas 56, Western Carolina 13
Week 2 opponent: versus Kent State
Kentucky
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Kentucky 44, Ball State 14
Week 2 opponent: versus Eastern Kentucky
Mississippi State
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Mississippi State 48, Southeast Louisiana 7
Week 2 opponent: versus Arizona
South Carolina
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17
Week 2 opponent: versus Furman
Missouri
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Missouri 35, South Dakota 10
Week 2 opponent: versus Middle Tennessee State
Florida
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: Utah 24, Florida 11
Week 2 opponent: versus McNeese State
