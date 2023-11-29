The SEC has been unpredictable this season. I think it is safe to say that no one would have predicted Missouri to be ranked No. 9 in the country or Arkansas to finish the regular season with a 4-8 record.

It has been interesting to see how the upper echelon has performed as well. Georgia and Alabama are the only two programs that have a chance to reach the College Football Playoff.

LSU and Ole Miss improved as the season went along. Other programs like Auburn, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Florida, and Vanderbilt each spiraled downward as the season progressed. Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Kentucky each got off to hot starts but simmered down toward the back end of their schedules.

Roll Tide Wire provides the latest SEC football power rankings heading into the SEC Championship game.

Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Vanderbilt began the season with a 2-0 record. Things were trending in non-conference play for the Commodores. When conference play arrived, the momentum ceased for Clark Lea’s squad. Vanderbilt lost 10 straight games to finish the season. In Week 13, the Commodores capped the season off with a 48-24 loss to Tennessee on the road.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas was one of the most surprising teams in the SEC in 2023. The Razorbacks never quite could establish their footing in conference play. As a result, Sam Pittman’s squad finished with a 4-8 record. In their final game of the season, Arkansas lost 48-14 to a streaky, Missouri team.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State was not viewed as being a contender heading into the 2023 season and rightfully so. The Bulldogs suffered a lot of roster turnover and were forced to make a coaching change following the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. A combination of different things led to Mississippi State having a subpar season. In Week 13, Mississippi State ended the 2023 season with a 17-7 loss to Ole Miss in Davis-Wade Stadium.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Many outsiders expected Auburn to be better off with Hugh Freeze this season and expect to say the same moving forward. Well, they were somewhat right. Freeze helped the Tigers win almost all of the games that they were favored to win. However, Auburn did suffer a lop-sided loss to New Mexico State. They responded in a great way for the first three quarters of the Iron Bowl but gave up a big play late in the game. Alabama came away with a 27-24 victory to end the Tigers’ regular season.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The expectations that many had set on the South Carolina program were that they would win eight to nine games this season. Well, that did not pan out in the Palmetto state. South Carolina could not stay healthy and were not up for competing in the SEC this season. The Gamecocks finish the season with a 5-7 record after suffering a nine-point loss to Clemson in Week 13.

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Florida seemed to be one of the most competitive teams in the SEC this season. In spite of that, they were not able to amass enough wins to reach a bowl game. The Gators came out hot to start the season and sort of fell out toward the end of the season. With a bowl game on the line, Florida fell 26-15 to rival Florida State in Week 13.

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky got off to a great start to the season. The Wildcats were rolling through the first half of the season. As conference play ensued, the Wildcats’ hype simmered down so to speak. However, Kentucky ended the season with a top-10 win over rival Louisville in Week 13.

Texas A&M Aggies (7-5, 4-4)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to the season, many college football fans had their eyes fixed on College Station and the Texas A&M football program. With Jimbo Fisher’s job on the line, the Aggies never could quite seem to get things right. The Aggies struggled from start to finish. In their Week 13 game, Texas A&M lost 42-30 to LSU.

Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

After one of the best seasons in program history, Tennessee was viewed as a real threat to win the SEC East in 2023. The Volunteers lost early in the season to Florida and were unable to pick things up afterward. An eight-win season is no understatement, however. In Week 13, Tennessee dominated Vanderbilt en route to a 48-24 win.

LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU was a program that had a lot of buzz heading into the season. A lot of firepower returned on the Tigers’ offense during the offseason. The offense did its part for the most part this season. The biggest issue was the defense, which is historically one of the bright spots for LSU teams in the past. Needless to say, the offense shined in Week 13 against Texas A&M as the Tigers picked up a 42-30 win.

Ole Miss Rebels (10-2, 6-2)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss may have been one of the more over-achieving teams in 2023. The Rebels won every game that they were supposed to. Their lone losses on the year came on the road to No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama. Lane Kiffin’s squad exceeded expectations one might say. In Week 13, the Rebels ended the regular season with a 17-7 win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The team that surprised the most amount of people this season was the Missouri Tigers. Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad reeled off its first 10-win season since 2014. 2023 is the third year in which the Tigers had a 10-win season in the SEC. That is quite the accomplishment for the Tigers. To cap off the great season, Missouri rolled over Arkansas in Week 13 to win 48-14.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama had one hiccup early in the season to Texas but managed to run the table the rest of the way. The Crimson Tide finished the season with 10 straight wins. Nick Saban’s squad put itself in a prime position to reach the College Football Playoff if they are able to knock off Georgia in the SEC Championship game. At least, that is how it appears. Alabama picked up a three-point victory in one of the most historic Iron Bowls in recent memory on Saturday evening inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0)

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia currently holds the longest winning streak in college football history. The Bulldogs have won 29 straight games. In Week 13, the Bulldogs defeated Georgia Tech 31-23. Kirby Smart’s squad has made things look easy all season. The SEC Championship game will be one for the books. The winner of this game could determine which program represents the SEC this season in the College Football Playoff.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire