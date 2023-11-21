SEC football Power Rankings heading into Week 13 of 2023 season

It is certainly hard to believe that we have witnessed 12 weeks of college football thus far. It seems like just yesterday that Vanderbilt was opening up the season in Week 0 against Hawaii.

Needless to say, the season has flown by, but there are still plenty of games to still be played. Rivalry week is finally upon us. Before we get to rivalry week, we must first take a look back at Week 12 to see how SEC teams performed.

Roll Tide Wire provides its SEC football power rankings heading into Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt did not lose in Week 12. They had their second bye week of the season this past week. They were granted a second bye week as a result of them playing Hawaii in Week 0. Now, the Commodores will make the short trip to Knoxville to face Tennessee in Week 13. Both teams are coming off of losses in their most recent matchups.

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

In the most peculiar showing from an SEC team this season, the Auburn Tigers suffered a 31-10 loss at the hands of New Mexico State. The Tigers were dominated from start to finish by a team that they were heavily favored over. Auburn will now have to regroup and prepare for an improving, Alabama squad. The Iron Bowl is one of the biggest rivalries in college football. Will we see the Auburn team from this past week? Will we see the Auburn team that dominated Arkansas? We will have to wait and see.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State struggled early on against Southern Miss. However, the cobwebs were quickly shaken off by the Bulldogs. Interim head coach Greg Knox picked up his first win as the Bulldogs rolled over the Golden Eagles by a final score of 41-20. In Week 13, Mississippi State will play host to Ole Miss on Thanksgiving night. The Egg Bowl will be an interesting one for both programs. Mississippi State will need a win to reach a bowl game.

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Arkansas got back in the win column in Week 12. The Razorbacks knocked off Florida International 44-20. Recently, it was made official that head coach Sam Pittman would be retained by the program. It will be interesting to see how the Razorbacks respond to the news heading into a Week 13 matchup at home against Missouri.

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Florida fought until the end but came up just short against Missouri. The Gators were down nine points and managed to take the late lead. However, the Tigers managed to get in field goal range to win 33-31. Florida will return to “The Swamp” to play host to Florida State in Week 13. The Gators must knock off the Seminoles to earn a bowl bid.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky

Kentucky continued to display its share of struggles in Week 12. The Wildcats traveled to Columbia and looked less than stellar. Mark Stoops’ squad fell 21-14 to the Gamecocks. Now, the Wildcats will be tasked with traveling west of Lexington to take on Louisville in Week 13.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky

South Carolina increased their win streak from two games to three games in Week 12. The Gamecocks defeated Kentucky 21-14 in a defensive battle. Shane Beamer’s squad seems to be trending in the right direction. Fortunately, South Carolina will get a streaky, Clemson squad at home in Week 13. The Gamecocks will need a win to be deemed bowl-eligible.

Texas A&M Aggies (7-4, 4-3)

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas A&M is one week removed from their head coach — Jimbo Fisher being fired. The Aggies took care of business in their Week 12 matchup. Texas A&M defeated Abilene Christian 38-10. It was a good statement win for the home of the 12th man. Texas A&M will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU in Week 13.

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

After Tennessee scored in the first minute of the game, many expected it to be a close contest between the Volunteers and Georgia. Contrary to belief, it was the complete opposite. The Bulldogs rolled to a 38-10 victory over the Volunteers in Week 12. Josh Heupel’s squad has now lost two games in a row. In Week 13, Tennessee will play host to Vanderbilt.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss bounced back from a lop-sided loss to Georgia by blowing out Louisiana-Monroe. The Rebels cruised to a 35-3 win over the Warhawks. Lane Kiffin’s squad has performed extremely well this season against non-ranked opponents. Will that trend continue in Week 13 against Mississippi State on the road?

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Missouri had already caught the attention of the college football world this season. The Tigers did so again in Week 12 against Florida. Missouri came from behind to defeat the Gators 33-31. Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad will travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas. The game will be played on Friday afternoon.

LSU Tigers (8-3, 5-2)

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

LSU came out slow to start the game against Georgia State. That quickly changed as the LSU offense erupted in the second quarter. Heading into the half, the Tigers led 35-14. At the end of the fourth quarter, the scoreboard read Tigers 56, Panthers 14. Brian Kelly’s squad will play host to Texas A&M in Week 13.

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Alabama made things look easy in Week 12 against Chattanooga. The Crimson Tide stormed their way to a 66-10 win over the Mocs. Nick Saban’s squad seems to be peaking at the right time. Alabama will travel to east Alabama to take on the Auburn Tigers in Week 13 for this year’s Iron Bowl.

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0)

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Georgia has run the table so far this season and continued to do so into Week 12. The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee 38-10. Kirby Smart’s squad will make the short trek from Athens to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech in Week 13. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites and rightfully so. Georgia remains at No. 1 on our latest power rankings.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire