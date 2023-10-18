SEC football Power Rankings heading into Week 8 of 2023 season

The SEC has been quite entertaining this season to say the very least. There have been some surprises up to this point. Missouri has one loss past the midway point of the regular season. LSU has two losses after being viewed as a preseason national title contender.

Other programs like South Carolina, Arkansas, and Auburn have each struggled in conference play. Not many would have expected each of those programs to struggle like they have so far this season.

Needless to say, there has been a lot of intrigue in the SEC this season.

Roll Tide Wire provides its SEC football power rankings heading into Week 8 of the 2023 season.

The Commodores have dropped their last six games by a combined 94 points. Clark Lea’s squad got off to a strong start in Week 7 against Georgia. However, the Bulldogs offense was too much to handle. Vanderbilt will have its first bye week of the season, and it could not come at a better time. In order for Vanderbilt to reach a bowl game, they will have to win the next four games. That seems to be too tall of a task for the Commodores to accomplish this season.

Mississippi State is coming off a bye week. The Bulldogs have struggled in conference play thus far this season. Zach Arnett’s squad has been outscored 118-61 by conference opponents. In the Bulldogs’ seventh game of the season, they will travel to Fayetteville to take on a struggling, Arkansas squad. This will be a good test for the Bulldogs to see if they can bounce back coming off of the bye week.

Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4)

Another team that has struggled to find any kind of momentum in conference play this season is Arkansas. The Razorbacks have dropped their last five games by a total of 32 points. In Week 7, Arkansas fell 24-21 to Alabama. Sam Pittman’s squad has been competitive in each loss but has been unable to close games out. That has been the biggest issue this season for the Razorbacks. In Week 8, Arkansas will play host to Mississippi State. This will be a good opportunity to pick up a much-needed win.

South Carolina has had a roller-coaster season up to this point. The Gamecocks have been a team of uncertainty this season. In Week 7, the Gamecocks held a 37-27 lead with just over nine minutes remaining against Florida. Needless to say, the Gators came back and won the game by a final score of 41-39. Shane Beamer’s squad has struggled with being consistent as shown with the team’s 2-4 record.

In Week 8, South Carolina will travel to Columbia to take on Missouri. This will be another tough test to see if the Gamecocks can respond to adversity following a gut-wrenching loss to Florida.

Auburn got off to a 3-0 start to the season but has since lost three straight games against conference opponents. The Tigers have looked inconsistent on both sides of the ball since the start of conference play. In Week 7, the Tigers struggled to stop LSU’s offense and were unable to score enough points to be competitive.

Hugh Freeze and the coaching staff will need to get the team re-focused quickly with a good, Ole Miss team coming to town in Week 8. This will be another challenge for the Tigers this season.

After beginning the season with a 4-0 record, the Wildcats have since lost in two of their last three games. Kentucky was competitive for the majority of the game in Week 7 against Missouri. However, the Wildcats had some costly turnovers late in the game that helped the Tigers pull away.

Fortunately for Kentucky, they have a bye week this week. Then, they will play host to Tennessee for their Week 8 game. It will be interesting to see how Kentucky responds against the Volunteers.

Florida Gators (5-2, 3-1)

After trailing 37-27 late in the fourth quarter, Florida managed to string a comeback. The Gators outscored South Carolina 14-2 to finish the game. The win keeps Florida afloat in the SEC East. Billy Napier’s squad will have a bye week before traveling to Jacksonville to take on Georgia in their Week 8 matchup.

Florida will have the luxury of facing the Bulldogs, who will be without their top weapon — tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 7 against Vanderbilt.

Texas A&M Aggies (4-3, 2-2)

Texas A&M is on a two-game skid after dropping the past two games to Alabama and Tennessee. The Aggies have struggled offensively to generate any source of points. It has been a rough-go for Jimbo Fisher’s squad this season who have played the past three games without starting quarterback Conner Weigman.

Texas A&M will have a bye week before playing host to South Carolina in their Week 8 game. The Aggies have put themselves in a tough spot to compete for an SEC West title. However, there is still a sliver of hope for the Aggies, but there is minimal room for error.

Outside of one hiccup, the Missouri Tigers have been flawless. In Week 7, the Tigers took care of Kentucky on the road. Interestingly enough, Missouri is in a good position to potentially win the SEC East outright. No one would have predicted that coming into the 2023 season.

In Week 8, the Tigers will play host to South Carolina. This will be a good opportunity for Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad to pick up another conference win. The Gamecocks have struggled mightily in conference play, so the Tigers will be the heavy favorite in this matchup.

Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1)

In a tightly contested battle, Tennessee was able to fend off Texas A&M this past weekend. The Volunteers came away with a 20-13 win atop the Aggies. Josh Heupel’s squad will have to face another test in their Week 7 matchup versus Alabama.

Both teams come into the matchup with one loss a piece. The winner will be one step closer to reaching the SEC Championship Game. All eyes will be on this game this weekend.

Ole Miss has been one of the more surprising teams in the SEC this season. The Rebels lost several key starters on both sides of the ball following the ’22-’23 season. Needless to say, it has not stopped the Rebels from having success this season.

After a bye week, the Rebels will return to action this weekend. Lane Kiffin’s squad will travel to the Plains to take on a struggling, Auburn squad.

LSU Tigers (5-2, 4-1)

Since dropping two of their first five games, LSU has proved why they were highly regarded in the preseason. The Bayou Bengals took down the Auburn Tigers in Week 7 by a final score of 48-18.

Brian Kelly’s squad will face Army in Week 8 prior to a bye week. Then, the Bayou Bengals will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama in their Week 9 matchup. That could be a game that determines which program will represent the SEC West in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama had an interesting matchup in Week 7 against Arkansas. After a strong first-half performance, the Crimson Tide struggled to put the Razorbacks away. Fortunately for Alabama, they were able to come away with a 24-21 victory.

Week 8 will be an even more difficult challenge for Nick Saban’s squad. The Crimson Tide will play host to Tennessee. Both teams have one loss, so the losing team will likely be all but eliminated from College Football Playoff contention.

After a sloppy start, Georgia managed to turn things on. The Bulldogs trailed 10-0 early on in their Week 7 contest against Vanderbilt. Kirby Smart’s squad managed to pull away, however. Georgia cruised to a 37-20 victory over the Commodores.

Now, the Bulldogs will have a bye week before traveling to Jacksonville to face the Florida Gators. That game could determine which program represents the SEC East in the SEC Championship Game.

