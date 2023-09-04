SEC football Power Rankings heading into Week 2 of 2023 season

Week 1 of the college football season kicked off on Thursday night and concluded on Sunday night for the SEC. Overall, the conference finished the weekend with an 11-3 record, with all three losses coming against ranked opponents.

Several programs picked up where they left off in the 2022 season while others struggled to find their footing. Nonetheless, there is still plenty of time to pick up steam and continue to improve. The SEC is often regarded as the toughest conference to play in and things will only get tougher as the season progresses.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down its SEC football power rankings heading into Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 ranking: No. 14

Vanderbilt has gotten off to a good start in 2023. The Commodores knocked off Hawaii in Week 0 and defeated Alabama A&M in Week 1. Clark Lea’s squad is on the right track and looks to be an improved team from a season ago. The ‘Dores will travel to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest in Week 2, its first true test of the season.

Florida Gators (0-1)

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Week 1 ranking: No. 10

A lot of people were skeptical as to how the season would start for Florida. Their skepticism was answered on Thursday night. The Gators fell 24-11 to No. 14 Utah. Although the score indicates a close game, it was far from it. Florida struggled to get anything going on offense and could not stop the Utes offense. Florida will look to bounce back in Week 2. The Gators will play host to McNeese State.

Abigail Landwehr/Tribune-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 ranking: No. 12

Missouri took care of business in Week 1 with a 35-10 win over FCS opponent, South Dakota. The Tigers looked good on both sides of the ball in their season opener. Missouri was a team that looked poised to make big strides in 2023. Only time will tell for Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad. The Tigers will host Middle Tennessee State in Week 2.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 ranking: No. 13

Mississippi State made a strong impression on Saturday afternoon. In the Bulldogs’ first game without the late Mike Leach, the team had over 500 yards on offense. That is pretty strong considering the fact that Mississippi State saw several of its starters transfer during the offseason. Things will only get tougher for the Bulldogs, however. In Week 2, Mississippi State will host Arizona.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 ranking: No. 6

“Beamer Ball” seemed to be non-existent in South Carolina’s season opener against North Carolina. The Gamecocks offensive line managed to allow nine sacks on the night and could not keep quarterback Spencer Rattler on his feet. Ultimately, it cost the Gamecocks in Week 1. The Tar Heels took the “Battle of the Carolinas” by a final score of 31-17. South Carolina will return home to take on Furman in Week 2.

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 ranking: No. 11

Auburn was able to put on a strong performance in Hugh Freeze’s debut on the Plains. The Tigers clicked early and often on offense en route to a 59-14 win over UMass. Freeze and the rest of the coaching staff seemed to have Auburn’s players on the same page on Saturday. That will be put to the test in Week 2. The Tigers will travel to Berkeley to take on Cal.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 ranking: No. 8

Despite losing quarterback Will Levis to the NFL, there was still growing optimism that NC State transfer Devin Leary would take the reins as QB1. In Week 1, Leary led the Wildcats to a 44-14 win over Ball State. In Week 2, the Wildcats will play host to FCS opponent, Eastern Kentucky.

Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 ranking: No. 9

Things were tough for the Aggies a season ago. Jimbo Fisher’s squad made things look easy on Saturday against New Mexico. Texas A&M defeated the Lobos by a final score of 52-10. The Aggies looked improved on both sides of the ball. That will be put to the test in Week 2 when the Aggies travel to Miami Gardens to take on the Miami Hurricanes. Last season, Texas A&M defeated Miami 17-9.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 ranking: No. 7

Ole Miss clicked on all cylinders in their Week 1 win against Mercer. The Rebels finished the game with 666 total yards of offense and allowed just 232 yards. If the Rebels can prevent opponents from scoring a lot of points, it could be a good season for the Rebels. Needless to say, that question could be answered when Ole Miss travels to New Orleans to take on No. 24 Tulane in Week 2.

Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 ranking: No. 5

Arkansas had no issue taking care of FCS opponent, Western Carolina. The Razorbacks struck early and often en route to a 56-13 win atop the Catamounts. Sam Pittman’s squad will return to Fayetteville to take on Kent State in Week 2.

LSU Tigers (0-1)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Week 1 ranking: No. 3

LSU seemed to be in a good spot heading into the locker room at halftime. The Tigers led No. 8 Florida State by a score of 17-14. However, things would not go as sound for the Tigers in the second half. The Seminoles scored 31 unanswered points. Before the Tigers offense could strike back, it was too late. The ‘Noles won by a final score of 45-24. LSU will return home to take on Grambling State in Week 2.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 ranking: No. 4

Tennessee picked things up where it left off to end the 2022 season. The Volunteers took care of Virginia in Week 1. The Volunteers cruised to a 49-13 victory over the Cavaliers. Josh Heupel’s squad will host Austin Peay in Week 2.

Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 ranking: No. 1

Georgia is trying to accomplish the unthinkable — winning three national titles in a row. The Bulldogs will have to do so without its former quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has since gone to the NFL. In Week 1, Georgia struggled offensively early on but was able to manufacture points in the second half. The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee-Martin by a final score of 48-7. Georgia will play host to Ball State in Week 2.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 ranking: No. 2

Alabama’s questions at the quarterback position were answered on Saturday evening. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe threw three touchdown passes while also rushing for two touchdowns. The Crimson Tide rolled its way to a 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee State. Alabama will host No. 11 Texas in Week 2. In 2022, the Crimson Tide defeated the Longhorns 20-19.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire