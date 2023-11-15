SEC football Power Rankings heading into Week 12 of 2023 season

The SEC remains more competitive than it has ever been heading into Week 12 of the 2023 season.

The winners of the SEC East and SEC West have been determined. The East will be represented by Georgia and the West will be represented by Alabama.

While other programs are out of the conference race, they are still in a position to finish out the season on a strong note.

It will be interesting to see how other SEC teams close out the season after an interesting week of conference play.

Roll Tide Wire provides its SEC football power rankings heading into Week 12 of the 2023 season.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The losing streak continued into Week 11 for Vanderbilt. Clark Lea’s squad lost its ninth straight game. The Commodores lost to a ailing, South Carolina squad that had lost four straight conference games. Vanderbilt has a bye week before taking on Tennessee for their 12th and final game of the season. That will be an interesting game. It could determine whether the Commodores decide to retain Lea or fire him.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The writing has been on the wall since the beginning of the 2023 season for Mississippi State. Expectations were set relatively low with a first-year head coach in Zach Arnett. After suffering a 41-point loss to Texas A&M in their Week 10 matchup, the Bulldogs decided to part ways with Arnett. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how Mississippi State performs. In their Week 11 matchup, the Bulldogs will play host to Southern Miss.

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

There could not have been a more uglier loss this season for Arkansas than what it saw in Week 10. The Razorbacks lost 48-10 to an Auburn team that has struggled severely in conference play. The writing seems to be on the wall in Fayetteville. Sam Pittman could be on the outs if things continue to spiral in the wrong direction. For their Week 11 matchup, Arkansas will host FIU.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina needed a win to keep their hopes of reaching a bowl game alive. That hope was upheld in Week 10 when the Gamecocks defeated Vanderbilt 47-6. Shane Beamer’s squad has won in each of the last two weeks and seems to have found some momentum. That will be put to the test in Week 11 as the Gamecocks play host to Kentucky.

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Things have gone from bad to worse in Gainesville. Florida has now lost three straight games by a combined 43 games. Winning games has been a struggle for Billy Napier’s squad. The Gators lost 52-35 to LSU in their Week 10 matchup. With there being the potential that Florida may miss out on a bowl game, their Week 11 game against Missouri becomes even more crucial.

Auburn Tigers (6-4)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn had their best performance of the season in Week 10 against Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 48-10. It was not a close game at any point either. Hugh Freeze’s squad seems to be peaking at the right time as well. For their Week 11 matchup, the Tigers will play host to New Mexico State.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In the big games, Kentucky has struggled this season. In games against top-25 teams, the Wildcats are 1-3. Mark Stoops’ squad cannot seem to get over the hump. In Week 10, the Wildcats fell 49-21 to Alabama. Now, Kentucky has lost three of their last four games. The Wildcats will make the trip to Columbia to take on South Carolina for their Week 11 matchup.

Texas A&M Aggies (6-4)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

A 51-10 win for Texas A&M this weekend was not enough to keep head coach Jimbo Fisher around. The Aggies parted ways with Fisher on Sunday morning following the big win. It will be interesting to see how the Aggies close out the regular season. Interim head coach Elijah Robinson will make his coaching debut against Abilene Christian for the Aggies Week 11 matchup.

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Tennessee got throttled in their Week 10 matchup against Missouri. There is no other way to put it. The Volunteers were simply shut down en route to a 36-7 loss. Josh Heupel’s squad will look to get back in the win column in Week 11. It will not be easy, however. The Volunteers will play host to the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There was a lot of buzz surrounding the Ole Miss football program before their Week 10 matchup against Georgia. The Rebels did not live up to the expectations having lost 52-17 to the Bulldogs. Lane Kiffin’s squad will return to Oxford to play host to Louisiana-Monroe in Week 11.

Abigail Landwehr/Tribune-USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri made it known that they were eager to get back in the win column. After losing to Georgia in their Week 9 matchup, the Tigers returned to Columbia to knock off Tennessee in their Week 10 matchup. It was a 36-7 win for Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad. In Week 11, Missouri will play host to a Florida squad that desperately needs a win. It will be interesting to see if the Tigers can maintain the momentum.

LSU Tigers (7-3)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU bounced back in fashion against Florida in Week 10. The Tigers defeated the Gators 52-35. Brian Kelly’s squad has continued to show why they have one of the more explosive offenses in the country. The Tigers will host Georgia State for their Week 11 matchup.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has been on a tear for the last eight weeks. The Crimson Tide continued their winning ways in Week 10 against Kentucky. Nick Saban’s squad defeated the Wildcats 49-21. Alabama will return to Tuscaloosa to take on Chattanooga in their Week 11 matchup.

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like Georgia is unstoppable. That has been the case this season. Kirby Smart’s squad has played their best this season over the course of the last three weeks. Georgia defeated Ole Miss 52-17 in their Week 10 matchup. For their Week 11 matchup, Georgia will travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. As of right now, they remain atop the latest SEC power rankings.

