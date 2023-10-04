SEC football Power Rankings heading into Week 6 of 2023 season

It has been an interesting start to the 2023 season for teams across the SEC. The only teams that remain undefeated are Georgia, Missouri, and Kentucky. I think that it is safe to say that no one saw that on their bingo card.

Needless to say, other programs throughout the conference have each suffered losses. Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss have each suffered one loss.

The one thing that seems to always apply to the SEC is the level of unpredictability that has plagued its existence for many, many years. That is what makes the SEC one of the greatest conferences in college football.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down its SEC football power rankings heading into Week 6 of the 2023 season.

In Week 5, the Commodores suffered a 38-21 loss to Missouri. The Commodores have dropped the last four games and are trending in the wrong direction. The schedule will only get tougher from here as well. In Week 6, Vanderbilt will travel to The Swamp to take on the Florida Gators. Clark Lea’s squad will need to win four of the last six games to become bowl-eligible.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3)

Mississippi State has struggled to find its identity this season. In the past three weeks, the Bulldogs have been outscored 118-61. In Week 5, Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. There has been inconsistency on both sides of the ball for Zach Arnett’s squad. In Week 6, Mississippi State will look to get back in the win column. The Bulldogs will play host to Western Michigan.

Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3)

One of the biggest surprises up to this point in the season is the lack of success that Arkansas has had. The Razorbacks have dropped their last three games and have not looked as competitive as most people would expect. The offense has struggled for the most part and the defense has been relatively inconsistent. In Week 5, the Razorbacks lost 34-22 to Texas A&M. Things will only get more difficult moving forward for the Hogs. Sam Pittman’s squad will travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss in Week 6.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the South Carolina football program this offseason. It has not come to fruition, nor will it anytime soon. The Gamecocks have dropped the three most meaningful games of the season so far. The offensive line has looked abysmal and the defense has certainly been underwhelming, to say the least. In Week 5, Tennessee defeated the Gamecocks 41-20. Fortunately for the Gamecocks, they are currently on a bye week. That will give the coaching staff and players time to re-evaluate themselves and address the issues accordingly.

Auburn Tigers (3-2)

Auburn is not a finished product by any stretch of the imagination. However, the Tigers put up a valiant effort against the No. 1-ranked, Georgia Bulldogs in Week 5. The Bulldogs came away with a 27-20 victory over the Tigers, but it was not always smooth sailing. Hugh Freeze’s squad has been competitive this season for the most part. There has been some inconsistency surrounding the quarterback position, but the defense has overachieved in some aspects. The Tigers have a bye week before traveling to Baton Rouge to take on LSU in Week 7.

Florida Gators (3-2)

After an impressive start to the 2023 season, Florida has tumbled down the stretch. The Gators fell victim to the streaking Kentucky Wildcats in Week 5. Florida has looked better than most people would have anticipated. However, the tough stretch of the season has not yet taken place. The Gators have one of the more difficult schedules in the conference and will face multiple ranked opponents moving forward. Florida will play host to a struggling, Vanderbilt squad in Week 6. This game should be a good opportunity for the Gators to bounce back from a lopsided loss to the Wildcats.

LSU Tigers (3-2)

Another SEC program that has underachieved this season is the LSU Tigers. Brian Kelly’s squad entered the season with aspirations of reaching the College Football Playoff. Through five weeks of the season, it appears that those hopes and dreams have been crushed. LSU fell in Week 5 at the hands of Ole Miss. Many expected the Tigers to handle the Rebels, but that was far from the case. Week 6 will be another difficult test for the Tigers as they travel to Columbia to take on the red-hot Missouri Tigers.

Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)

Many people were skeptical of how Kentucky would perform in 2023. That skepticism has gone out the window. Well, for now at least. The Wildcats knocked off No. 22 Florida in Week 5 to improve to 5-0 on the season. Now, the Wildcats will face the back end of a very difficult slate of conference games. In Week 6, the Wildcats will make the trip to Athens to take on No. 1 Georgia. This will be the first road test for Kentucky this season. It will be interesting to see how they match up against one of the more prominent programs in all of college football.

Missouri Tigers (5-0)

The last time that Missouri began a season with a 5-0 record was in 2013 under former Tigers head coach Gary Pinkel. In Week 5, the Tigers knocked off Vanderbilt 38-21. Missouri seems to be clicking on both sides of the ball and it could not come at a more important time. The Tigers will face two ranked opponents in the next two weeks. In Week 6, Missouri will host LSU. This will be a big game for both programs.

Texas A&M Aggies (4-1)

Texas A&M made things look fairly easy in Week 5 against Arkansas. The Aggies came away with a 34-22 victory atop the Razorbacks. Jimbo Fisher’s squad has shown signs of improvement since falling in Week 2 against Miami (FL). The season will continue to become more difficult down the stretch, however. In Week 6, the Aggies will host No. 11 Alabama.

Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)

Tennessee played its best game of the season in Week 5 against South Carolina. The Volunteers were impressive on both sides of the ball and controlled the game from start to finish. Josh Heupel’s squad has shown signs of life since losing to Florida in Week 3. The Volunteers will have a bye week before playing host to Texas A&M in Week 6.

Ole Miss Rebels (4-1)

After suffering a gut-wrenching loss to Alabama in Week 4, the Rebels bounced back in Week 5 against LSU. The Rebels offense had a historic performance en route to a 55-49 win over the Tigers. It was not always easy for the Rebels, but the win was a much-needed one. Lane Kiffin’s squad will play host to Arkansas in Week 6. This will be another test to see how the Rebels respond after coming off of a big win against LSU.

Alabama came off its best performance of the season in Week 4 against Ole Miss with a convincing win in Week 5 against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide rolled their way to a 40-17 victory over the Bulldogs. It was arguably Alabama’s best performance on offense this season. That could go a long way moving forward. In Week 6, Alabama will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M. This will be another test for the Crimson Tide. It is possible that this game determined which program represents the SEC West in the conference championship game.

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)

It was not as pretty as Georgia would have liked, but the Bulldogs came away with a win in Week 5 over a tough, Auburn squad. The Bulldogs could never manage to pull away. Nonetheless, they were able to prevail in the waning minutes of the game. Kirby Smart’s squad will have to quickly regain focus as they will host Kentucky in Week 6. Both teams are undefeated. This game could go a long way for both programs in terms of which program will represent the SEC East in the conference championship game.

