SEC football Power Rankings heading into Week 3 of 2023 season

The SEC had a solid showing in Week 2 for the most part. Alabama and Texas A&M suffered disappointing losses. Other programs like Mississippi State, Auburn, and Ole Miss picked up impressive wins.

Needless to say, there is a long road ahead. With 10 games remaining in the regular season, there is plenty of time for programs to fix their issues and get back on track. Meanwhile, the programs that have had success in the first two weeks will work to continue that trend.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down its SEC football power rankings heading into Week 3 of the 2023 season.

After a 2-0 start to the season, the Commodores dropped their first game of the season on Saturday. Vanderbilt was +2 in the turnover margin, which became one of the deciding factors in the game. The Commodores fell 36-20 to Wake Forest on Saturday. The ‘Dores will have a bye week before hosting to Kentucky on Sept. 23.

Missouri Tigers (2-0)

Missouri struggled mightily to pull away from Middle Tennessee State in Week 2. Nonetheless, the Tigers came away with a 23-19 win. Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad did a good job of stopping the run but was unable to stop the Blue Raiders air raid. The Tigers certainly have some things to clean up before their Week 3 matchup against the reigning Big 12 champions, the Kansas State Wildcats.

Florida Gators (1-1)

Florida had a very disappointing start to the 2023 season. However, the Gators were able to get one in the win column on Saturday night after defeating McNeese State 49-7. Florida had 560 total yards of offense and held the Cowboys to 112 total yards. Things will get tougher for the Gators moving forward. In Week 3, Florida will play host to No. 9 Tennessee.

South Carolina began the 2023 season in the loss column but would change that on Saturday evening. The Gamecocks defeated Furman by a final score of 47-21. South Carolina had 571 total yards of offense. The Gamecocks will have to bring that same firepower in Week 3 when they travel to Athens to take on No. 1 Georgia.

Kentucky struggled to separate themselves from FCS opponent, Eastern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats came away with a 28-17 victory but things were not pretty. Mark Stoops’ squad had 10 penalties and struggled to eliminate the disciplinary aspect of things. If the penalty trend continues, Kentucky will be in for a rude awakening in conference play. The talent is there but the little things will need to be resolved. Kentucky will have a bye week before traveling to Nashville to face Vanderbilt in Week 4.

Texas A&M Aggies (1-1)

Texas A&M got off to a hot start against Miami. That trend did not last long as the Aggies failed to make timely stops. The offense also struggled to generate points late in the game. Ultimately, it led to the Aggies’ first loss of the season on Saturday evening. Miami defeated Texas A&M 48-33. There were several positives to take away but more negative things to clean up than anything. The Aggies will return to College Station next week to face the Lousiana-Monroe Warhawks.

Auburn Tigers (2-0)

It was not a pretty win by any means for the Auburn Tigers. Nonetheless, Hugh Freeze’s squad came away with a 14-10 victory over Cal. The defense had a lot of bright spots but the offense is certainly a work in progress on the Plains. The quarterback situation has not been resolved. However, Auburn will host Samford in Week 3. That should give the Tigers a little more time to resolve the question marks at the quarterback position.

Mississipi State Bulldogs (2-0)

Mississippi State had a statement win on Saturday night against the Arizona Wildcats. The Bulldogs came through in the clutch to pick up the 31-24 win in overtime. Mississippi State’s defense struggled to contain the Wildcats passing attack. The offense was balanced and looked improved from a week ago. If the offense continues to put points on the board, Mississippi State could become a tough out for SEC opponents this season. The defense will continue to improve as the season moves along. In Week 3, the Bulldogs will host No. 14 LSU.

Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0)

Arkansas had some issues on offense to begin Week 2. As the game progressed, the Razorbacks were able to find themselves. Without starting running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, the Razorbacks still managed to rush for 172 yards. Arkansas defeated Kent State 28-6. Week 3 will be a good test for the Razorbacks as they host the BYU Cougars.

LSU Tigers (1-1)

After a disappointing loss in Week 1, LSU was able to get in the win column in Week 2. The Tigers had little trouble taking care of FCS opponent, Grambling State. Brian Kelly’s squad cruised its way to a 72-10 win. In Week 3, the Tigers will travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Ole Miss was able to pull away from No. 24 Tulane late in the fourth quarter to pick up their second win of the season. The Rebels struggled on both sides of the ball to begin the game. In the second half, Lane Kiffin’s squad established its footing and applied the pressure. Ole Miss picked up a tough-earned win over the Green Wave on Saturday. The Rebels will return home to play Georgia Tech in Week 3.

I think it is safe to say that things did not go how Alabama expected on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide fell to No. 11 Texas 34-24. Alabama struggled on both sides of the ball. The offensive line failed to pass protect virtually the entire game and the defense could not get enough stops in the end. Overall, it was a lackluster performance in all facets of the game for the Crimson Tide. However, Alabama will have an opportunity to get back in the win column in Week 3. The Crimson Tide will travel to Tampa to take on South Florida.

Tennessee continued its dominance in Week 2. The Volunteers defeated FCS opponent, Austin Peay by a final score of 38-6. Josh Heupel’s squad has looked impressive on both sides of the ball to begin the season. It will be interesting to see if the Volunteers can continue the success when they travel to Gainesville to face Florida in Week 3.

Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

The first quarter had Georgia fans questioning what was going on in Athens. However, things quickly changed after that. The Bulldogs cruised their way to a decisive, 45-3 win over Ball State on Saturday afternoon. Georgia’s offense and defense have looked good enough through two weeks to help them earn the No. 1 spot in this week’s SEC power rankings. The Bulldogs will have its first true test of the 2023 season in Week 3. Georgia will play host to South Carolina.

