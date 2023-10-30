SEC Football Power Rankings – Can Arkansas get out of the cellar?
Georgia has been atop the SEC for more than two seasons. Alabama has been up there next to them. LSU have been staples at the top, too.
Yeah, the SEC is what the SEC is yet again in 2023, though, at least, as we near the end of the season, the stories, however old they may be, are interesting. Can the Bulldogs capture that third straight national title? Can Alabama win the West?
Some intrigue lies in the bottom of the league, still, too. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher doesn’t have the Aggies in the cellar, but expectations have not been met. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos during the bye week in hopes of creating a spark for the Razorbacks. Is Auburn as bad as they look?
Most of those fan bases are checked out. They’re around, for sure, but the level of care isn’t about this season. It’s about the future.
For now, though, all we have is this season, so let’s check out the latest SEC Power Rankings.
1. Georgia (1)
The struggles Georgia had earlier in the season aren’t happening anymore. The Bulldogs very well could earn a third straight national championship.
2. Alabama (2)
Alabama and LSU square off Saturday in the best game of the SEC weekend. The Tigers could end the Crimson Tide’s long-shot attempt at the College Football Playoff.
3. Ole Miss (3)
Don’t look now, but Ole Miss could go 11-1 this year. Texas A&M stands in the Rebels’ way this week.
4. LSU (4)
LSU’s 32-31 win last year was maybe the game of the year in the SEC. Saturday’s may be, too.
5. Missouri (5)
6. Tennessee (6)
7. Texas A&M (7)
8. Kentucky (8)
9. Florida (9)
Florida has never lost to Arkansas in Gainesville. If that holds on Saturday, the Gators are locked into bowl territory and can start thinking about the good ones, even.
10. South Carolina (10)
The similarities between South Carolina and Arkansas this year as astounding. Two teams that are not quite good enough and their record looks worse than the team actually is.
11. Auburn (12)
The Tigers need to go 2-2 in their final four to reach .500. Vanderbilt is next, so there’s one win probably.
12. Mississippi State (11)
Vibes were good when the Bulldogs beat Arkansas two weeks ago. But a 27-13 loss to fellow SEC West weakling Auburn was rough.
13. Arkansas (13)
Who knows what Arkansas will look like against Florida. The Razorbacks have a new offensive coordinator in Kenny Guiton. But with nothing to lose, expect more chances.
14. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt has two wins this year. A third is possible Saturday when a bad Auburn team visits Nashville.