SEC football must rid itself of Cupcake Saturday, and the time to do it is now | Goodbread

The scope of SEC administration isn't in the business of policing its schools when it comes to which non-conference opponents they choose to schedule. But the league can control when those games are played.

And the time has come for the SEC to rid itself of Cupcake Saturday, the mid-November weekend on which most SEC schools annually host a lightweight foe ahead of rivalry games. Why? Because sooner or later, playing a weakling that late in the season is going to cost one of its schools a College Football Playoff spot.

In theory, of course, it should only matter who you play, not when you play them. But this isn't theory. The College Football Playoff selection committee, try as it might to make its decisions as objectively as possible, is still a collection of humans, which is to say that the outcome of their debates aren't always predictable or reliant on precedent. And when a team plays a low-level FBS school or even an FCS school at a point in the season when it might desperately need a higher-quality win to make its playoff case, no two selection committee members are going to view a Cupcake Saturday win in exactly the same way. And a year from now, when the 12-team College Football Playoff format gets underway, the November jockeying for playoff position is going to increase exponentially.

Other major conferences force their schools to get non-conference games out of the way in September, then embark on a league-only schedule for the balance of the regular season. The SEC would be wise to follow suit, and it has a perfect opportunity to do so because it's already revamping its schedule format.

Next week, ahead of the selection committee's latest rankings, you'll hear talking-head discussion about how Alabama's win against Chattanooga is worthless in its playoff push, even detrimental to it. And while there's some truth to that, the reality in the final year of the four-team format is that Alabama needs losses from higher-ranked teams to move up before the end of the regular season. After all, it hasn't moved an inch in three weeks after wins over Tennessee, LSU and Kentucky. Regardless of who it plays this weekend, Alabama must run the regular-season table and knock off unbeaten Georgia in the SEC title game to have a shot at the playoff.

But when the 12-team chase commences, the SEC's Cupcake Saturday is going to sit poorly on its stomach when its teams get leap-frogged in the CFP rankings.

"I got out the 2016 game, which was the last time we played these guys, and the score was like 3-0 halfway through the second quarter and we were behind. And just about all the players out there playing were really good players, most of whom played in the NFL." - Alabama coach Nick Saban on his message to players about Saturday's game vs. UT-Chattanooga.

There isn't a head coach left standing from the sidelines of Texas A&M's win over Mississippi State last week, as Jimbo Fisher and Zach Arnett both got walking papers this week. And there couldn't have been a wider gap in the cost of subtraction. Opposite Jimbo Fisher's eye-popping record $77 million buyout was Arnett's walk-away number: just $4.5 million. A Jimbo parking ticket. ... With Fisher and Arnett ousted, the hottest coaching seat in the SEC now is most definitely Sam Pittman's at Arkansas. A home upset over Missouri next week would do a lot for the case to keep him around, but nothing about the Razorbacks' 48-10 loss to Auburn last week suggests that's even possible. ... After three consecutive winning picks leaning on South Carolina spreads, the Goodspread SEC Pick of the Week tips its hat to Columbia, and moves on to Starkville: take Mississippi State -13.5 vs. Southern Miss. Season: 9-1-1. All-time: 19-4-1.

