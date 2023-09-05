SEC Football: How much will it cost to attend an SEC game in week two?

Week two in the SEC features several interesting matchups.

The quality of games increases this week as five SEC teams play games against fellow Power Five conference members, with Ole Miss playing a very intriguing game against Tulane in New Orleans.

Tickets are selling fast to these games. Which game has the highest average ticket price? To find our answer, we checked out prices from TicketSmarter.com.

Auburn will face California on the road this weekend. At the time of this post, there are over 1,000 seats available for Saturday's game, with many options available for under $100 per seat.

The only setback to taking advantage of these satisfactory ticket prices, is actually getting to the game. Airfare and hotels can be pricey, but it is all worth it for the experience of watching Auburn play football in Northern California.

How does Auburn’s ticket prices compare to other games across the SEC in week two? Here is a look at this week’s average ticket prices according to TicketSmarter.

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

Average ticket price: $128

The Vanderbilt Commodores are 2-0 for the second-straight season, and they are hoping to go 3-0 for the first time under Clark Lea this Saturday when they travel to Wake Forest.

There are plenty of affordable tickets to this game, with the lowest priced ticket going for $12, while the most expensive is $243.

Average ticket price: $173

The cheapest ticket in the SEC this weekend will be to this SEC vs. Big 12, ahem, Pac-12 showdown in Starkville. The lowest price you’ll pay to attend this game is $6, while a lower premium package will cost you $340 apiece.

South Carolina vs. Furman

Average ticket price: $184

The South Carolina Gamecocks return to Williams-Brice Stadium after suffering a tough loss in Charlotte to North Carolina. Their home opener is against an in-state foe that resides 111 miles north and will feature affordable ticketing options for everyone in the Palmetto State.

Missouri vs. Middle Tennesee State

Average ticket price: $197

Middle Tennessee State will travel to its second SEC stadium in as many weeks this Saturday as they make the trek to Faurot Field in Columbia to take on Missouri. The Tigers game against Kansas State next Saturday will surely bring many fans to town. This week, however, provides affordable options ranging from $21 to $373.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay

Average ticket price: $214

Vol Nation is excited to watch their team run through the T for the first time this Saturday. The evidence is clear as this game is a hot seller. The cheapest ticket to watch this in-state battle is $64, with the most expensive ticket going for $300 more.

Arkansas vs. Kent State

Average ticket price: $250

Things return to normal for Arkansas this week as they return to Fayetteville to host Kent State. The lowest-priced ticket is one of the lowest in the SEC at $15 a piece, with a seat in the touchdown club going for $485.

Auburn at California

Average ticket price: $259

The trip out west to watch Auburn is going to cost a pretty penny for Tiger fans. Not only will you have to purchase airfare, hotels, and transportation, but game tickets will set you back a few dollars as well. California Memorial Stadium is a bowl-style stadium, meaning there are no upper decks. The cheapest ticket, at this moment, is $49, with the highest going for $468.

Ole Miss at Tulane

Average ticket price: $261

Perhaps the most interesting SEC game this week that does not involve another Power Five conference will take place in New Orleans this Saturday. Tulane upset USC last season in the Cotton Bowl, and Ole Miss will bring the hottest offense in the conference to the Big Easy. If this game piques your interest, be willing to shell out some cash to get in the door. The cheapest ticket way to get in the 30,000-seat stadium is $108 dollars, with a cool $413 ticket being the highest.

Georgia vs. Ball State

Average ticket price: $272

This weekend was supposed to be an epic one for the Bulldogs as Oklahoma was scheduled to make their way to Athens. However, due to the Sooners’ impending arrival into the SEC, the conference axed the series. Georgia will now have to face Ball State, a team traveling to an SEC stadium for the second week in a row. However, Georgia is still the two-time defending College Football Playoff national champion, which means that tickets will be hard to come by.

Average ticket price: $291

LSU returns to Death Valley this Saturday after a tough battle with Florida State on Sunday. The Tigers welcome in-state opponent Grambling to town before visiting Starkville next weekend. Tickets begin at $25, with the most expensive ticket on the market for $557.

Florida vs. McNeese State

Average ticket price: $294

Florida’s trip to Salt Lake City was less than ideal, so they will hope to find the win column for the first time this season on Saturday against McNeese State. The lowest-priced ticket is one of the cheapest in the SEC this weekend ($16), the highest is on the market for $572.

Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky

Average ticket price: $407

The Wildcats welcome Eastern Kentucky to Kroger Field this weekend for another tune-up game ahead of SEC play. Tickets are adequately priced for this sort of game, with the lowest selling for $30 and the highest going for $784, which is a seat 12 rows above the action.

Texas A&M at Miami

Average ticket price: $550

Sure, this game has plenty of draw, but for the game to be in Miami… the prices are high. The Hurricanes have a bad reputation when it comes to filling their stadium, and this week’s ticket prices will make it a challenge again. The lowest price for Texas A&M’s game at Hard Rock Stadium is set at $74, with the most expensive seat selling for $1,025 in section 245.

Alabama vs. Texas

Average ticket price: $1,052

As expected, the hardest ticket to find in the SEC this week is one for the anticipated showdown between Alabama and Texas at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This game holds the SEC’s most expensive ticket at $1,913. If money is burning a hole in your pocket, the cheapest ticket to watch this game live is $193 in the upper end zone.

