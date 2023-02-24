SEC Football: Most impactful additions and subtractions for all 14 teams

The NCAA transfer portal has taken over college football in recent years. Programs across the country have used it to fill voids, add depth, or simply reach a scholarship threshold. Whatever the case may be, SEC schools have implemented it into their roster makeup and management going into the offseason.

Some schools use it more than others, however. Several schools that have centered their program around the transfer portal are Ole Miss, LSU, and South Carolina.

Other programs like Georgia and Alabama use it to replace impactful players that left for the NFL. They focus more on filling the voids that are left than reaching a certain number of players on the roster.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the most impactful additions and subtractions for each SEC program heading into spring practices.

Alabama Crimson Tide

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Addition: Trezmen Marshall

Subtraction: Traeshon Holden

Alabama will have two new play callers in 2023-2024. The Tide will also have several new faces as well. One of those is Georgia transfer Trezmen Marshall. Marshall recorded 30 tackles in three seasons with the Bulldogs. He will add valuable experience and depth to the Tide’s linebacker room. The biggest loss for the Tide this offseason was wide receiver Traeshon Holden. He started in five games this past season and hauled in six touchdowns. Alabama is bringing in four wide receivers plus a core of returners. Holden’s timely catches might be the thing that Alabama misses the most.

Arkansas Razorbacks

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Addition: Tyrone Broden

Subtraction: Jalen Catalon (Texas)

Arkansas finished the 2022-2023 season with a 7-6 record and lost a handful of key players on both sides of the ball. The Razorbacks filled a huge void at wide receiver by replacing Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers with Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden. Broden is 6-foot-7 and could play multiple roles in Arkansas’ offense. The biggest loss that Arkansas suffered this offseason is Jalen Catalon. Before suffering a season-ending injury in 2022, Catalon was likely bound for the NFL. His veteran presence and leadership will be missed next season.

Story continues

Auburn Tigers

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Addition: Austin Keys

Subtraction: Keiondre Jones (Florida State)

One of the more interesting teams to follow this offseason is Auburn. The Tigers hired Hugh Freeze to be the team’s next head coach. Soon after, Freeze went to his old stomping grounds to land Austin Keys. Keys started in 13 games for the Rebels a season ago. He will add much-needed experience at linebacker with Owen Pappoe, Derick Hall, and Eku Leota declaring for the NFL Draft. The Tigers lost a two-year starter in offensive guard Keiondre Jones. He started every game for Auburn in 2021.

Florida Gators

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Addition: Graham Mertz

Subtraction: Daejon Reynolds (Pittsburgh)

Billy Napier is entering his second season at Florida. He is bringing in a proven quarterback in Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz. After losing a generational talent in Anthony Richardson, the Gators will heavily lean on Mertz in 2023-2024. The Gators will lose a young, rising wide receiver with Daejon Reynolds transferring to Pittsburgh. The wide receiver group has struggled in years past and could continue that trend next season.

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Addition: Dominic Lovett

Subtraction: AD Mitchell (Texas)

Georgia did not have much trouble on either side of the ball in 2022-2023. The Bulldogs have reloaded the past few seasons and continued to do so this offseason. One of the more impactful transfers in the country is expected to be Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett. Lovett was the Tigers’ No. 1 wide receiver a season ago. His role will be even more crucial with starter AD Mitchell transferring back home to play for Texas. He was a big-time player on the big stage. The Bulldogs will lean on Lovett at wide receiver in 2023-2024.

Kentucky Wildcats

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Addition: Devin Leary

Subtractions: Kiyaunta Goodwin (Florida)

Kentucky’s biggest problems last season came in the trenches. The offensive line struggled to protect Will Levis. Now, the offensive line will be tasked with protecting one of the nation’s more prolific passers in NC State transfer Devin Leary. However, they will have to do so without one of the more proven offensive linemen a season ago as Kiyaunta Goodwin transferred to Florida.

LSU Tigers

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Addition: Denver Harris

Subtraction: Jack Bech (TCU)

LSU was not expected to reach the SEC Championship last season. However, they managed to do it. The Tigers exceeded expectations on both sides of the ball in 2022. The Tigers did land one of the premier cornerback transfers in Denver Harris. Harris was once a five-star and played a key role in Texas A&M‘s secondary last season. One of the Tigers’ top receiving threats was tight end Jack Bech. He will be playing for TCU next season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Addition: Mike Wright

Subtraction: Rara Thomas (Georgia)

Mississippi State had quite a number of players enter the transfer portal this offseason. Some of the more notable entrants were Rara Thomas, Caleb Ducking, and Dillon Johnson. Perhaps, the most significant departure was Thomas who led the Bulldogs in receiving yards last season. One position that will not have any issue headed into spring practice is quarterback. Three-year starting quarterback Will Rogers will return and Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright is transferring in. This will be huge for Mississippi State going forward under first-year head coach Zach Arnett.

Missouri Tigers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Addition: Theo Wease

Subtraction: Dominic Lovett (Georgia)

One of Missouri’s best players last season was wide receiver Dominic Lovett. Lovett will be playing for Georgia next season after having transferred following the 2022-2023 season. He will likely be replaced by Oklahoma transfer Theo Wease. One of the most important players on the Tigers’ roster heading into spring practice is Wease. He has over 1,000 receiving yards in his career and 10 receiving touchdowns. That production will need to translate if Missouri plans on contending in the SEC next season.

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Addition: Caden Prieskorn

Subtraction: Austin Keys (Auburn)

One program that seems to be active in the transfer portal is Ole Miss. The Rebels have added 14 transfers this offseason. Of those, the most important addition is Memphis transfer Caden Prieskorn. Last season, he finished second on Memphis’ roster in receiving yards (602) and tied for first in touchdown receptions (7). One of the key losses for the Rebels was Austin Keys. He played in 23 games at Ole Miss and was a key piece of the linebacker room.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports

Addition: Joshua Simon

Subtraction: Jaheim Bell (Florida State)

South Carolina lost one of its top receiving targets this offseason with Jaheim Bell transferring to Florida State. Bell played multiple positions in South Carolina’s offense and was a go-to option for Spencer Rattler. With his absence, Shane Beamer quickly hit the ground running and landed Western Kentucky transfer Joshua Simon. In four seasons in Bowling Green, Simon recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. His productivity will be crucial to South Carolina’s success on the offensive side of the ball.

Tennessee Volunteers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Addition: Dont’e Thornton

Subtraction: Savion Herring (N/A)

Tennessee had one of the most explosive, up-tempo offenses in college football last season. Josh Heupel’s offense is centered around elite quarterback play and production at the wide receiver position. With Cedric Tillman and Jaelyn Hyatt entering the NFL, the Vols will look to players like Squirrel White, Bru McCoy, and Oregon transfer Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a lengthy receiving threat at 6-foot-5 and is particularly fast for his size. The Vols did not lose much to the transfer portal. There biggest loss was likely offensive lineman Savion Herring.

Texas A&M Aggies

GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES-USA TODAY NETWORK

Addition: Tyrin Smith

Subtraction: Denver Harris (LSU)

One of the teams that severely underachieved last season was Texas A&M. The Aggies struggled significantly on offense with the lack of production at quarterback and wide receiver. That trend could change in 2023-2024 as the Aggies brought in UTEP transfer Tyrin Smith. Last season, Smith hauled in 71 receptions for 1,039 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. If those statistics translate, the Aggies might have one of the more explosive offenses in the league.

Vanderbilt Commodores

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Addition: Aeneas DiCosmo

Subtraction: Re’Mahn Davis (Kentucky)

Vanderbilt is looking to become more competitive in the SEC under head coach Clark Lea. That will not be easy after losing key offensive starters Re’Mahn Davis and Mike Wright. Both transferred to SEC programs in the offseason, so that will be something that Vanderbilt will have to deal with. The most important addition for the Commodores this offseason was Stanford transfer Aeneas DiCosmo. He will look to fill the void that Anfernee Orji left as a edge rusher and linebacker in Vanderbilt’s defense.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire