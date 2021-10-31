SEC Football: LSU-Alabama set for prime time on Saturday

The LSU-Alabama kickoff time was set as to be determined going into the weekend. After week nine action, we now know that the Tigers and Tide are set for prime time on Saturday.

Alabama comes in as the No. 3 team in the country according to the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll. LSU remains unranked after posting a 4-4 record with four games to go. The Tide is first in the SEC West standings and LSU is hovering just over the basement. LSU-Arkansas next week could determine who is the worst of the SEC West division.

With three games remaining, LSU is dangerously close to posting a losing record in conference play for the first time since 2008 and the second time since 1999. The 2014 season was the last time they had fewer than five wins in SEC play.

Can the Tigers pull off a second-straight victory over the Tide in Tuscaloosa? The game is set for 6:00 p.m. CDT kickoff and will be aired on ESPN.

LSU and Alabama will play in primetime on ESPN pic.twitter.com/3G8vcjjJJi — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 31, 2021

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB