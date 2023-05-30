How SEC football looks a season before Texas joins

The Southeastern Conference is excelling across multiple sports a year ahead of the Texas Longhorns’ entrance to the conference. Baseball immediately comes to mind as we enter the NCAA Tournament over the weekend. Nevertheless, the money maker in the conference is football and that will be the case again in 2023.

The conference is usually top heavy, but this year things could be leaner at the top. There’s a shift in the balance of power in the conference after the Georgia Bulldogs have won two consecutive national titles. Tennessee looks to be right behind Georgia in the East with South Carolina on the rise and Kentucky a consistent bowl contender.

The West is wide open. There’s a vacuum at the top with Alabama underperforming last season and losing a host of key contributors. LSU is viewed as a favorite for the division, but somehow managed to lose four games last season.

There are several wild cards in the conference led by Texas A&M, Auburn and Ole Miss among others. Here’s a look at how this season could unfold for the Longhorns’ new conference a year ahead of their entrance.

Georgia

2023 prediction: 12-0

The favorite to win the national title is likely to win the SEC this season. Georgia continues to roll past competition.

Tennessee

Volfootball0405 0028

2023 prediction: 11-1

Tennessee is on the rise. Expect more upward trajectory from the program after a strong 2022 season.

LSU

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2023 prediction: 9-3

LSU is receiving plenty of hype after a 10-4 season saw the team upset Alabama. Second-year head coach Brian Kelly has a strong program but the hype must be balanced out with last year’s double-digit losses to Tennessee, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Alabama

2023 prediction: 9-3

I have Alabama winning the SEC West, but not by much. Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee get the better of the Crimson Tide this season.

Texas A&M

2023 prediction: 9-3

I’ve got Texas A&M upsetting Alabama and LSU. The Aggies are more than capable of losing three other games, though. A&M takes a wrecking ball to Alabama and LSU’s playoff hopes.

Ole Miss

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 prediction: 8-4

Would it be a college football season without Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss going 8-4? The Rebels should be solid again this year. They hand A&M one of its three losses.

South Carolina

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

2023 prediction: 8-4

Spencer Rattler leads a strong South Carolina team in 2023. The team makes another good bowl game appearance.

Auburn

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 prediction: 7-5

Auburn hands the Aggies another one of their losses. Head coach Hugh Freeze gets off to a fast start at Auburn.

Kentucky

2023 prediction: 7-5

Kentucky should be a good football team this season. They replace Will Levis with one of the best 2023 portal quarterbacks in Devin Leary.

Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2023 prediction: 7-5

Arkansas should be solid in a competitive SEC West division. The team needs quarterback KJ Jefferson healthy to reach another level.

Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2023 prediction: 6-6

Florida faces a tough schedule in 2023 including a road battle with Utah. The Gators finish strong to make a bowl game.

Mississippi State

2023 prediction: 5-7

It’s not easy to replace Mike Leach, but that’s the task at hand for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs fall just outside of bowl eligibility.

Vanderbilt

Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

2023 prediction: 4-8

Vanderbilt could be improved this season. However, bowl eligibility might involve the team winning two of three against the trio of Kentucky, Wake Forest and Florida.

Missouri

2023 prediction: 4-8

It’s not breaking news that Missouri is an underwhelming football team. The Tigers have another disappointing season this year.

