SEC football game predictions: Is Texas A&M for real? Alabama is about to find out | Adams

Saturday’s open date for Tennessee football is well timed. The Vols are headed for the toughest stretch of their schedule.

It's also timely for their fans, who can watch what should be the best day of SEC football so far. That schedule will be highlighted by a matchup of unbeatens between Georgia and Kentucky, unbeaten Missouri against LSU, and Alabama at Texas A&M, each with one loss.

You also can get a preview of the 2024 SEC football season when future conference schools Oklahoma and Texas resume their historic rivalry in Dallas. Both teams are unbeaten.

That concludes my college football promos. Now, on to the serious business of predicting the future:

Georgia 30, Kentucky 16: The Bulldogs seldom have looked worthy of their No. 1 ranking this season. They had to rally to beat both South Carolina and Auburn.

Georgia’s defensive reputation also took a hit last week when it gave up 219 yards rushing to Auburn in a 27-20 victory. Positives also emerged, though.

The Bulldogs proved they could get the ball to All-American tight end Brock Bowers when the game was hanging in the balance, and quarterback Carson Beck passed his first SEC road test by completing 23 of 33 passes for 313 yards.

LSU 38, Missouri 30: LSU likely has played its way out of College Football Playoff contention after losing to Florida State and Ole Miss. It offense often has been spectacular, but a talent-laden defense keeps underperforming.

LSU's secondary was a concern in the preseason, but the front seven was expected to be elite. Elite front sevens don’t give up 706 yards, however, including 317 rushing, as they did in last week’s 55-49 loss to Ole Miss.

Missouri also should pose problems for the LSU defense. Quarterback Brady Cook is one of the most improved players in the league, wide receiver Luther Burden has lived up to his five-star recruiting ranking, and running back Cody Schrader continues to remind everyone that Truman State has a football program.

Despite all of that, you shouldn’t expect Missouri to keep up with LSU’s offense.

Texas A&M 27, Alabama 23: The Aggies know the value of a competent backup quarterback as well as anyone. After starter Conner Weigman incurred a season-ending injury, Max Johnson has stepped in to keep the offense rolling. He might be even more adept at getting the ball to playmakers like Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith.

The Aggies’ biggest offensive challenge will be keeping a Dallas Turner-led pass rush from pressuring Johnson. With time to throw, Johnson is exceptionally accurate on intermediate and deep throws.

Miami proved last month how vulnerable Texas A&M could be against a top-notch passing game. But Alabama doesn’t have a top-notch passing game.

Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 34: The Rebels bounced back nicely from their loss to Alabama. But can they handle success?

Answer: Against the reeling Razorbacks, yes. They have lost three consecutive games. And there’s more trouble ahead. They will play Alabama the following Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Arkansas hasn’t played a game in Fayetteville since Sept. 16.

Florida 31, Vanderbilt 13: The schedule takes a favorable turn for the Gators after getting steamrolled by Kentucky. Up next will be South Carolina, followed by an open date.

But Gators fans shouldn’t get giddy. Their team appears headed for a second consecutive seven-loss season.

Mississippi State 40, Western Michigan 13: First-year Bulldogs coach Zach Arnett is known for defense. However, you wouldn't know that by his team’s three-game losing streak in which Mississippi State gave up 41 points to LSU, 37 to South Carolina and 40 to Alabama.

Translation: A three-loss team from the MAC will be a welcome sight.

Record: 45-8 (.849), 25-15 (.600) against the spread.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

