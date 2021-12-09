SEC football dominates yet again: Assistant coaches' pay towers over rest of Power Five

The majority of assistant coaches in the SEC are now making head coach money.

According to USA TODAY Sports' annual review of coaches compensation, SEC assistants at public schools are pocketing almost $605,000 on average this year in terms of total compensation.

That's nearly $140,000 more than the average pay for assistant coaches in the rest of the Power Five, and nearly six times more than the average pay in the MAC.

The salaries for SEC assistants have ballooned so dramatically in recent years that they are on par with head coaching compensation figures at many Group of Five schools.

The highest-paid assistant in the conference, Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko, would rank 66th among head coaches with his $2.1 million in total compensation in 2021. And the median pay for SEC assistants, $496,500, exceeds that of head coaches at four Football Bowl Subdivision schools: Akron, Bowling Green, New Mexico State and Louisiana-Monroe.

In total, 34 FBS assistants are making $1 million or more this year. And 16 are in the SEC.

The boon in assistant coach pay is at least partly a result of head coaches' leverage in contract negotiations. Billy Napier's new term sheet with Florida, for example, stipulates that he will have a salary pool of $7.5 million to pay 10 full-time assistants. Lane Kiffin's extension at Ole Miss specifies that his assistant coach salary pool "will remain at or above league average."

The Big Ten ranks second in average assistant coach pay, at $495,400, but trails the SEC by a six-figure margin. The ACC ranks third in average assistant coach pay, followed by the Big 12 and Pac-12, respectively.

The average assistant coach pay figures by conference, and the highest-paid assistant in each league in 2021:

1. Southeastern

Average assistant coach pay: $604,859

Highest-paid: Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko, $2.1 million

2. Big Ten

Average assistant coach pay: $497,047

Highest-paid: Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, $1.45 million* (now head coach at Virginia Tech)

3. Atlantic Coast

Average assistant coach pay: $483,397

Highest-paid: Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, $2.5 million (now head coach at Oklahoma)

4. Big 12

Average assistant coach pay: $474,775

Highest-paid: Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, $1.8 million (now at Southern Cal)

5. Pac-12

Average assistant coach pay: $407,877

Highest-paid: Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, $1.15 million (now head coach at Akron)

6. American Athletic

Average assistant coach pay: $253,395

Highest-paid: Central Florida defensive coordinator Travis Williams, $600,000

7. Mountain West

Average assistant coach pay: $187,346

Highest-paid: Colorado State defensive coordinator Chuck Heater, $450,000

8. Sun Belt

Average assistant coach pay: $143,461

Highest-paid: Louisiana defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, $450,000

9. Conference USA

Average assistant coach pay: $139,202

Highest-paid: North Texas defensive coordinator Phil Bennett, $350,000

10. Mid-American Conference

Average assistant coach pay: $103,065

Highest-paid: Ball State defensive coordinator Tyler Stockton, $285,000

* Amount for 2019 calendar year, from school’s most recently available Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law report, which provides all income, including value of benefits, perks and bonuses paid.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad. Follow Steve Berkowitz on Twitter @ByBerkowitz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SEC football domination: Assistant coach pay towers over Power Five