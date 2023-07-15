SEC Football Championship Game likely staying in Atlanta beyond 2026

Atlanta, Georgia, has served as the home for the SEC Championship Game since 1994, originally played in the Georgia Dome until Mercedes-Benz Stadium took the spotlight starting in 2017. Though the current contract between the conference and the city is set to expire in 2026, the SEC reportedly plans to remain in the Peach State’s capitol beyond that date.

A deal 10-year deal was struck back in 2015 that deal allowed the league to extend the deal for two successive five-year periods. Though no decision has been made on that front, SEC spokesman Herb Vincent told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the league’s intention is to remain in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

“We’re actively engaged in discussions with Mercedes-Benz Stadium to extend our agreement to keep the SEC Football Championship game in Atlanta,” Vincent said. “Atlanta’s been a tremendous home for SEC football. Mercedes-Benz provides a tremendous atmosphere and we’re excited about our future in Atlanta.”

Other cities have reportedly approached the league about moving the championship game, including Nashville — which is planning to open a new stadium for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans — and Dallas. However, the league seems intent on remaining in Atlanta, with Vincent calling the city “home.”

