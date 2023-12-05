SEC All-First Team features eight members of the Crimson Tide

As we draw to a conclusion on the 2023 college football regular season, it is time to look back on another outstanding season in the Southeastern Conference. The Alabama Crimson Tide were crowned as the champions of the conference while LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is likely on his way to a Heisman Trophy.

After a Week 2 loss to Texas and a Week 3 struggle win against USF, not many people thought Alabama would win the West, let alone beat Georgia for the whole thing. The thing that has made this Alabama team so special is their resiliency, they continue to get better by the week regardless of the setbacks they have faced. Regardless of how the year ends, it will definitely go down as one of Nick Saban’s best coaching jobs ever.

Today, the Southeastern Conference on X: “🏈 2023 All-#SECFB: First Team 🔗 https://t.co/dBHDQKVOCj https://t.co/Th9Dsanxr1” / X (twitter.com) which included eight members of the Crimson Tide. OT JC Latham was the lone player for the offense while the defense loaded up with DL Justin Eboigbe, LB Dallas Turner, DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB Caleb Downs and DB Terrion Arnold. It is quite remarkable to see Downs on the list, the growth he is made this season has been a blast to watch and is in line to be a high first-round draft pick one day. Kicker Will Reichard, the NCAA all-time points leader, and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett also made the team.

