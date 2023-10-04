SEC fines Ole Miss again, this time for football fans throwing debris on playing field

OXFORD — Ole Miss football has again been fined by the SEC, which levied another punishment against the school Wednesday for fan conduct that took place during last week's win against LSU.

Ole Miss fans threw debris on the field during the second half when an LSU touchdown reception was not overturned by instant replay.

The SEC has assessed Ole Miss a fine of $75,000, deducted from the university's share of revenue distribution, and said it will require the university to do the following:

Use all available resources, including security, stadium and television video, to identify individuals who threw objects on to the playing field or at the opposing team. All individuals identified as having been involved in disrupting the game shall be prohibited from attending Ole Miss athletic events for the remainder of the 2023-24 academic and athletic year;

Review and update its athletic department game management procedures and alcohol availability policies to prevent a recurrence of Saturday's disruption, which shall include an evaluation of agreed-upon SEC sportsmanship, game management and alcohol policies to verify full compliance with existing standards, and

Following completion of this review, the university shall provide a report to the Conference Office to summarize its efforts to identify and penalize offenders and its plan to enact policies to prevent future similar incidents while ensuring compliance with SEC standards.

Ole Miss was fined $100,000 on Sunday after its fans stormed the field following the win. Athletic director Keith Carter released a statement later asking fans not to do so in the future. In the same statement, he warned fans against throwing debris.

KIFFIN WEIGHS IN: What Lane Kiffin said about Ole Miss AD asking Rebels fans not to storm the football field

"We are currently reviewing camera footage from Saturday and are exploring surveillance opportunities for future games so we can be as vigilant as possible to prevent this type of behavior from occurring again," Carter said.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why the SEC fined Ole Miss football for the second time this week